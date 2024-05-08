Prep baseball rankings: Cardinal Newman, Casa Grande close regular season at the top

The Press Democrat’s final prep baseball rankings of the regular season feature a few changes outside of the top two.

Cardinal Newman and Casa Grande, the area’s clear top teams this season, head into the postseason in the same spot where they began this spring.

The Cardinals are ranked No. 22 in the state by CalHi Sports and just won their fourth straight league title. As the 10-0 champions of the North Bay League-Oak division, they’re the first NBL team that has gone unbeaten in league play since Maria Carrillo in 2014, a team coached by current Cardinal Newman head coach Derek DeBenedetti.

Despite being ravaged by injuries this season, Casa Grande has been able to put together a remarkably impressive spring, highlighted by a 3-2 win over the Cardinals. However, a few untimely losses cost the Gauchos the Vine Valley Athletic League title, which was captured by Vintage. Still, Casa will have a chance to make some noise in the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs, which start next week.

These will be our final rankings until all teams are finish playing for the year.

1. Cardinal Newman (19-5)

Last ranking: 1

Since last ranking: 2-0, swept then-No. 6 Windsor 10-1 and 9-1

This week: vs. No. 7 Windsor (8-9-1), NBL-Oak tournament, Wednesday

2. Casa Grande (17-7

Last ranking: 2

Since last ranking: 2-1, split with then-No. 5 Vintage (won 5-0 and lost 4-1), beat then-No. 7 Maria Carrillo 17-4

This week: vs. No. 5 Petaluma (16-8), VVAL tournament, Tuesday

3. Ukiah (14-6)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 2-0, swept Rancho Cotate 5-1 and 5-1

This week: vs. No. 6 Maria Carrillo (12-10), NBL-Oak tournament

4. Vintage (14-10)

Last ranking: 5

Since last ranking: 1-2, split with No. 2 Casa Grande (lost 5-0 and won 4-1), lost to Redwood 11-5

This week: vs. American Canyon (13-11), VVAL tournament, Tuesday

5. Petaluma (16-8)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 1-1, split with Sonoma Valley, lost 4-3 and won 10-0

This week: vs. No. 2 Casa Grande (17-7), VVAL tournament, Tuesday

6. Maria Carrillo (12-10)

Last ranking: 7

Since last ranking: 2-1, swept Analy 9-1 and 6-5, lost to No. 2 Casa Grande 17-14

This week: at No. 3 Ukiah (14-6), NBL-Oak tournament, Wednesday

7. Windsor (8-9-1)

Last ranking: 6

Since last ranking: 0-2, swept by No. 1 Cardinal Newman 10-1 and 9-1

This week: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (19-5), NBL-Oak tournament, Wednesday

On the bubble (alphabetical order): American Canyon (13-11), Credo (12-2), Justin-Siena (13-9), Rancho Cotate (10-13), Sonoma Valley (11-13), Technology (14-2).

The teams at positions 3-5 are all nearly dead even in our eyes. Both No. 5 Petaluma and No. 4 Vintage split series against each other and Casa Grande, while No. 3 Ukiah has a head-to-head win over Vintage and a win over Casa.

The Crushers rounded into form for VVAL play and will be a tough out in the NCS playoffs, where they could match up again with Ukiah or Petaluma.

The VVAL tournament this week should also provide some can’t-miss games. Casa Grande and Petaluma faced off in the first round Tuesday, and the winner will face the winner of Vintage-American Canyon. The championship game will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Arnold Field in Sonoma.

Ukiah, meanwhile, gave Newman its closest two games of NBL play and could get a third shot at the Cardinals in the NBL-Oak tournament this week. The top-seeded Cardinals host fourth-seed Windsor in the first round Wednesday, while second-seeded Ukiah hosts third-seeded Maria Carrillo. The winners will face off in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rec Park in Healdsburg following the NBL-Redwood championship game.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.