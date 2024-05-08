Baseball roundup: Casa Grande, Vintage set for rematch in VVAL tourney championship; St. Helena pitcher tosses no-hitter

VVAL tournament

(1) Vintage 7, (4) American Canyon 2

The Crushers plated six runs in a decisive bottom of the third inning Tuesday to seal their trip their trip to the VVAL tournament championship game Friday night.

Ian Fernandez hit a home run, Kai Gulliksen drove in a pair of runs and Dario Freschi, Blake Porter and Miles Tenscher all had an RBI apiece for Vintage (15-10).

Charlie Alcayaga earned the win on the mound with four strikeouts, three walks, five hits and two earned runs over five innings of work.

The win sets up a third meeting between the Crushers and Casa Grande on Friday. The two split the regular-season series and Vintage’s 4-1 win in the second game clinched the regular-season league title.

(2) Casa Grande 2, (3) Petaluma 0

Brady Laubscher threw a four-hit shutout Tuesday to lead the Gauchos into the VVAL tournament championship game.

The junior right-hander struck out nine and walked two and worked out of a bases-loaded jam to end the game in the seventh. JT Summers had an RBI, Luke Bell had two hits, including a double, and Clint Rea had a hit with a run scored.

Arlo Pendleton pitched well in defeat, striking out five with five hits and an earned run allowed over six innings for Petaluma (16-9), which will wait for its postseason destination at the NCS seeding meeting on Saturday.

Casa Grande (18-7) will face Vintage at Arnold Field in Sonoma at 7 p.m. on Friday.

St. Helena 11, Lower Lake 0 (5)

Micah Marquez struck out 12, including the first nine batters he faced, as he fired a no-hitter against the Trojans in their penultimate game of NCL action Tuesday.

Marquez walked just one and allowed his first base runner on an error to start the fourth. He also drove in a run offensively. Adam Herdell doubled in a two-hit day with an RBI while Henry Ray and Liam Joy each had a pair of RBIs for St. Helena (15-5, 12-2), which closes out the regular season against Fort Bragg on Wednesday.

Credo 24, Potter Valley 0 (5)

The Gryphons scored 20 runs for the second time this season in a rout of the Bearcats on Tuesday.

Kyle Russell had a massive day the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, triple and five RBIs. Thadeus Cole had three hits with four RBIs and Darren Dalton added four RBIs on a hit. Zach McKenna and Anthony Gomez-Gonzalez each added a pair of RBIs for Credo (13-2, 7-1)

Cole earned the win on the mound with three strikeouts and a hit allowed over two innings. Henry Humphreys and Russell finished the job with four strikeouts over a perfect final three innings.

