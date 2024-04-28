Where do North Bay baseball, softball teams stand as regular season enters final week?

It all comes down to this.

With the upcoming week serving up the final regular-season games for most prep baseball and softball squads around Sonoma, Mendocino and Napa counties, league titles are still up for grabs and teams are looking to improve their playoff positioning.

Only one league champion has been crowned so far — Montgomery’s baseball squad in the North Bay League Redwood division. All other leagues will need this final week to decide their champions.

Time to look at how it all breaks down.

Cardinal Newman, The Press Democrat’s top-ranked baseball team in the area, is undefeated in NBL-Oak play at 7-0 and could clinch the league title with a win over No. 4 Ukiah (4-3) on Monday in their showcase at Oracle Park.

Should they lose, the Cardinals would have one league loss going into the final league series at second-place Windsor (5-3). The Jaguars are hoping that if Newman loses Monday, they can pull off the two-game sweep to share the league title.

Ukiah needs to beat Newman on Monday to stay alive in the title race. The Wildcats would also need to sweep their series against Rancho Cotate and hope Windsor sweeps Newman. While the Cardinals are clearly in the driver’s seat, there could still be a potential three-way tie for first.

NBL-Redwood

Montgomery (9-1) clinched the Redwood title for the second straight year, only dropping one game back on April 5 to Healdsburg.

St. Vincent de Paul currently sits in second place at 6-4, while Santa Rosa is at third with a record of 6-6.

Vine Valley Athletic League

If there’s one word to describe the VVAL title race this year, it’s “chaos.”

Just like the NBL-Oak, there potentially could be a three-way tie for first place. No. 5 Vintage sits atop the standings with a 9-1 record heading into the final league series vs. No. 2 Casa Grande, which is tied for second at 7-3. If Casa sweeps Vintage, the Gauchos will share the league title with the Crushers.

Also in contention is No. 3 Petaluma, the other team tied for second at 7-3. The Trojans play Sonoma Valley in their final league test, and if they sweep the Dragons — along with Casa sweeping Vintage — the Trojans would be co-champions.

The aim for Vintage, with a magic number of one, is clear — beat Casa.

North Central League I

Kelseyville is two games ahead of St. Helena in league play with just over a week to go in the season. The Knights are a perfect 11-0 in league, while the Saints are 10-2. Games against Willits, Upper Lake and Lower Lake remain for St. Helena, while Kelseyville has a series vs. Clear Lake before playing Cloverdale, Fort Bragg and Willits.

St. Helena will need to win out, plus hope for some help from other league squads, to take the title.

North Central League II

This small-school league’s title race is just as entertaining as the others.

Technology and Credo have been battling all season long, with the Titans having the upper hand at the moment due to their win over the Gryphons, salvaging a series split. The Titans sit at 6-1 and have played one more league game than Credo, which is at 5-1.

Tech has only one league game left, against Sonoma Academy (3-2), who the Titans narrowly beat 5-4 earlier this month. Credo must also play the Coyotes but will play Calistoga first. Buckle those seat belts.

Softball

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Vintage (9-1) had a two-game lead over Casa Grande and American Canyon going into Friday, but Casa made things incredibly interesting after winning 4-3.

The Gauchos, who sit in second in the VVAL at 9-2, are only a game back of the Crushers heading into the final week of play.

Both teams are tied for No. 1 in The Press Democrat’s rankings. Vintage has to play No. 3 American Canyon and Petaluma to round out the schedule, while Casa has Napa left.

Also in the race are the Wolves, who like Casa are 9-2 in league. AmCan could set up a three-way tie for first place with a win over Vintage in the final game.

The Crushers will need to win out to clinch the league title outright.

NBL-Oak

It’s a three-team race for first at the moment in the NBL-Oak, as No. 4 Cardinal Newman, No. 7 Maria Carrillo and Windsor all have two league losses. As it stands, Carrillo is in first place at 6-2, as they’ve played one more league game than Newman and Carrillo, which are both 5-2.

Newman plays Montgomery, Maria Carrillo and Analy to finish league play. Carrillo plays Windsor and Newman, while Windsor has Carrillo, No. 5 Rancho Cotate and Montgomery.

Easiest way to put it? The team that wins out wins the title.

NBL-Redwood

Ukiah (6-1) holds a half-game lead over Piner (6-2) heading into the final stretch of the season. The Wildcats have three league games left (Santa Rosa, Elsie Allen, St. Vincent), while Piner has two (Elsie, Healdsburg). The safest way for Ukiah to clinch is to win out, while Piner is hoping to win out while Ukiah drops a game.

The Mustangs (4-2) aren’t out of the race yet and still have four league games to play. Elsie Allen, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa and Ukiah finish it out for St. Vincent, and who knows what could happen should they win out.

If Ukiah drops one of their last three games, that opens the door for both Piner and St. Vincent to grab a share of the title.

NCL I

St. Helena (9-1) currently holds a one-game lead over Clear Lake and Cloverdale, which are both at two losses. Both the Saints and Eagles have four more games to play in league, while the Knights only have three.

Cloverdale will play Clear Lake and then St. Helena on May 3 and 7. The Eagles are the only team to beat the Saints in league play this year, so if both teams win out until then, that May 7 meeting could be for the title.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.