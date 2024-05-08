Prep roundup: 4 individuals advance to next round of NCS golf championships
Four local standouts put together stellar rounds Monday at Peacock Gap in San Rafael in the North Coast Section Division 2 championship to advance to the NCS Division 1 Championship next week.
Maria Carrillo’s Justin Sullivan and Petaluma’s Trevor Gass each shot rounds of one-over par 72 to finish tied for ninth individually. Cardinal Newman’s Jared Roy shot 73 and teammate Ryan Bello shot 75 to make the 18-player cut that will advance next week to play at Berkeley Country Club for a chance to move on to the NorCal Regionals.
Cardinal Newman finished fourth in the team competition.
Here are the full results from local golfers.
Justin Sullivan, Maria Carrillo — 72
Trevor Gass, Petaluma — 72
Jared Roy, Cardinal Newman — 73
Ryan Bello, Cardinal Newman — 75
Jack Sennott, Justin-Siena — 75
Ari Massey, Napa — 76
Hunter Ellisen, Montgomery — 77
Nathan Jewell, Justin-Siena — 77
Beckett Little, Healdsburg — 78
Jack Keller, Justin-Siena — 78
Dominic Neri, Maria Carrillo — 79
Chase Mandel, Cardinal Newman — 79
Mateo Villegas, Vintage — 79
Devon Pennington, Analy — 80
Austin Fettkether, Rancho Cotate — 80
William Carlson, Cardinal Newman — 80
Grant Wilhelm, Cardinal Newman — 82
Hudson Stipp, St. Vincent — 83
Charlie Keller, Justin-Siena — 83
Langston Alexander, Maria Carrillo — 84
Sebastian Maurice, Technology — 84
Cade Snoke, Justin-Siena — 86
Nathan Oiver, Napa — 86
Tom Walder, Vintage — 87
Eli Goldberg, Sonoma Academy — 92
Logan Christian, Rancho Cotate — 93
Graham Highfield, Healdsburg — 99
Sam O’Halloran, Technology — 115
Boys tennis
The first round of the NCS team championships Tuesday was the end of the road for the three local teams in the Division 1 and 2 brackets.
Maria Carrillo, the 16 seed in Division 1, was swept 7-0 by top-seeded California-San Ramon.
In Division 2, 13 seed Sonoma Academy lost 7-0 to 4 seed Acalanes and 12 seed Justin-Siena fell 6-1 to Lick Wilmerding.
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: