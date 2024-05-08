Prep roundup: 4 individuals advance to next round of NCS golf championships

Four local standouts put together stellar rounds Monday at Peacock Gap in San Rafael in the North Coast Section Division 2 championship to advance to the NCS Division 1 Championship next week.

Maria Carrillo’s Justin Sullivan and Petaluma’s Trevor Gass each shot rounds of one-over par 72 to finish tied for ninth individually. Cardinal Newman’s Jared Roy shot 73 and teammate Ryan Bello shot 75 to make the 18-player cut that will advance next week to play at Berkeley Country Club for a chance to move on to the NorCal Regionals.

Cardinal Newman finished fourth in the team competition.

Here are the full results from local golfers.

Justin Sullivan, Maria Carrillo — 72

Trevor Gass, Petaluma — 72

Jared Roy, Cardinal Newman — 73

Ryan Bello, Cardinal Newman — 75

Jack Sennott, Justin-Siena — 75

Ari Massey, Napa — 76

Hunter Ellisen, Montgomery — 77

Nathan Jewell, Justin-Siena — 77

Beckett Little, Healdsburg — 78

Jack Keller, Justin-Siena — 78

Dominic Neri, Maria Carrillo — 79

Chase Mandel, Cardinal Newman — 79

Mateo Villegas, Vintage — 79

Devon Pennington, Analy — 80

Austin Fettkether, Rancho Cotate — 80

William Carlson, Cardinal Newman — 80

Grant Wilhelm, Cardinal Newman — 82

Hudson Stipp, St. Vincent — 83

Charlie Keller, Justin-Siena — 83

Langston Alexander, Maria Carrillo — 84

Sebastian Maurice, Technology — 84

Cade Snoke, Justin-Siena — 86

Nathan Oiver, Napa — 86

Tom Walder, Vintage — 87

Eli Goldberg, Sonoma Academy — 92

Logan Christian, Rancho Cotate — 93

Graham Highfield, Healdsburg — 99

Sam O’Halloran, Technology — 115

Boys tennis

The first round of the NCS team championships Tuesday was the end of the road for the three local teams in the Division 1 and 2 brackets.

Maria Carrillo, the 16 seed in Division 1, was swept 7-0 by top-seeded California-San Ramon.

In Division 2, 13 seed Sonoma Academy lost 7-0 to 4 seed Acalanes and 12 seed Justin-Siena fell 6-1 to Lick Wilmerding.

