Softball roundup: Windsor to meet Cardinal Newman, Ukiah faces Piner in tournament finales

NBL-Oak Tournament

(1) Windsor 7, (4) Maria Carrillo 4

The Jaguars scored five runs in a decisive third inning to win their fifth in a row and advance to the NBL-Oak championship game Friday at Healdsburg High School.

Demi Lagourgue and Isabel Uriochea drove in two runs apiece and Kenzie Dennis recorded three hits and scored twice to pace Windsor (14-7) offensively.

Ace Mia Avila tossed a complete game in the circle with five strikeouts, two walks, eight hits and four earned runs.

Erin Kelleher and Gabrielle Burk-Chavez drove in two runs apiece for Maria Carrillo (11-9-1).

Windsor will face Cardinal Newman in the Oak title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

(2) Cardinal Newman 7, (3) Rancho Cotate 4

The Cardinals scored in all but one inning Wednesday as they rolled past the Cougars and advanced to the NBL-Oak title game on Friday.

Andrea Mansberry had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs, Ava Walters added two hits and two RBIs and Sloane Burke drove in two runs to lead Newman (19-5) at the plate. In the circle, Callie Howard struck out nine, walked two and allowed seven hits with three earned runs in a complete-game outing in the circle.

Jess Wilms led Rancho Cotate (11-10) with three hits and Alex Schmelzel hit a solo home run.

Cardinal Newman will face Windsor in the Oak championship game Friday at Healdsburg High School. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The two teams split the regular-season series.

NBL-Redwood Tournament

(2) Piner 12, (3) St. Vincent 0 (5)

Sisters Mariah and Mialynn Membrilla combined to throw a no-hitter against the Mustangs on Wednesday to punch their ticket the Redwood title game Friday night.

Mialynn struck out two and walked two over the first three innings before Mariah finished the job with two strikeouts and a walk over the final two innings.

Piner (12-10) blew the game open early with seven runs in the second inning. Bella Parra doubled with three RBIs and Mialynn Membrilla doubled with two RBIs while Briana Sanchez, Mariah Membrilla, Annalee Robert and Anysa Zepeda each had one RBI.

Piner will face top-seeded Ukiah in the Redwood championship game Friday night at Healdsburg High School. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

No score was reported from Ukiah’s semifinal game against Healdsburg, but league officials confirmed the Wildcats won the game.

VVAL Tournament

(1) Vintage 6, (4) Petaluma 0

The Crushers plated five runs in the sixth inning to pull past the Trojans on Wednesday and advance to the Vine Valley Athletic League tournament title game Friday.

Brianna Allen had two hits with two RBIs, Abygail Sims tripled with two RBIs and Malina Viruet doubled with an RBI to lead Vintage (16-4-1) at the plate.

Viruet also allowed two hits and struck out five in six innings to earn the win in the circle.

(2) Casa Grande 13, (3) American Canyon 2 (5)

The Gauchos dispatched the Wolves in a run-rule victory Wednesday to set up a rematch with Vintage in the VVAL championship game Friday.

Georgia Moss had herself a game, going 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Marissa Brody added a pair of hits with three RBIs and Lauren Ketchu drove in a pair of runs. Lila Partridge did her thing in the circle, striking out five with no walks and six hits allowed in a five-inning complete game.

Casa (19-2) and Vintage split the regular-season series. The championship game will be at Vintage at 4 p.m.

