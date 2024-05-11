Oak: (2) Cardinal Newman 6, (1) Windsor 3

The Cardinals won the NBL-Oak Tournament for the first time as they doubled up the rival Jaguars at Healdsburg High School on Friday.

Newman (20-5) plated four runs in the second and led 5-0 after three innings.

Callie Howard, who struck out 13 on the afternoon, carried a shutout into the fifth before Windsor (14-8) broke through.

A bases-loaded walk made it 5-1 before a single from Kenzie Dennis made it 5-3. That’s where the score stood until the top of the seventh, when Makenna Homan made it 6-3 with an RBI single.

Howard finished the complete game with three walks and five hits allowed and doubled and scored three times at the plate in a two-hit day. Izzie Kunimune also had two hits with two RBIs, Gianna Tamayo doubled with two RBIs, Sofia Kerrigan had a pair of hits with an RBI and Ava Walters had two hits, including a double.

For Windsor, Kaihla Jarvinen doubled, Alyssa Rivers had two hits and Mia Avila went the distance in the circle with five strikeouts, a walk, 11 hits and two earned runs.

Both teams are bound for the NCS playoffs next week. Cardinal Newman, which won the NCS Division 4 title last year, appears headed for a top-five seed in Division 3 while Windsor may crack the top-10 of Division 2.

Redwood: (1) Ukiah 12, (2) Piner 0 (5)

Kyla Cromer tossed a two-hit run-rule shortened shutout over the Prospectors on Friday at Healdsburg High School to send the Wildcats home with their first NBL-Redwood tournament pennant.

Cromer struck out four and walked four and got plenty of support from her offense.

Ukiah (14-9), which heads into the postseason as winners of 13 in a row, led 3-0 after one and blew the game open with seven runs in the second.

Adalei Jacobsen had two hits, including a triple, with three RBIs, Jaidyn Sanders went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Tahtiana James had two RBIs while Adyson Baarsch, Aliyah Rosario, Mackenzie Roberts and Emma Bushby each had an RBI apiece.

As league champions, Ukiah earned an automatic bid for the NCS Division 2 playoffs next week.

Piner (12-11), meanwhile, had one of its best seasons in years but is right on the bubble to make the Division 3 playoffs.

The NCS will release baseball and softball brackets for the playoffs around midday Saturday.

