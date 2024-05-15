NCS softball roundup: Maria Carrillo, Vintage, Cardinal Newman score big opening-round wins; American Canyon advances

Division 3

No. 5 Maria Carrillo 16, No. 12 Pinole Valley 6 (5)

It took a few innings, but the Pumas (12-9-1) took care of business in Tuesday’s North Coast Section softball opener, beating defending section champion Pinole Valley in five innings.

After the visiting Spartans came storming out of the gates with a three-run first inning, Carrillo answered with a five-run frame of its own in the bottom half. The Pumas tied the game at three before Janelle Herfurth (2-for-3, three RBIs) doubled to left field, plating two more.

“I think we just really focused on what we needed to do,” Herfurth said. “We saw that we were down in the beginning, needed to turn the energy around in the dugout and that’s what we did. Then we stepped up at the plate and made some hits.”

Pinole Valley kept on scoring, however, adding three more runs in the second to retake the lead at 6-5. But those would be the last runs the Spartans would score, as the final three innings were all Carrillo.

After tying the game at six in the bottom of the third, the Pumas scored 10 runs across the final two innings. In the fourth inning, Carrillo took an 8-6 lead before Gabrielle Burk-Chavez launched a fly ball that the center fielder couldn’t handle, clearing the bases and giving the Pumas a 10-6 lead.

END 4 | Maria Carrillo 10, Pinole Valley 6



Huge inning from the Pumas here. They take the lead 7-6, then Burk-Chavez smashes a fly ball that the center fielder can’t handle. It drops, and that clears the bases. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/KkXlbuKTP7 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 15, 2024

While the Carrillo bats were getting hot, Paige Richards was on fire in the circle. After allowing six runs (five earned) over the first two innings, the freshman settled down, allowing zero hits in the final three frames while accumulating five total strikeouts.

“This is a strong group, and this is a talented group,” Maria Carrillo head coach Kai Hoke said. “When they settle down and play softball, they’re pretty tough to beat.”

Along with Herfurth, Rachaely Yaya (3-for-4) had three RBIs, including a home run. Isabella Tapia and Whitney Cia each had two RBIs.

The Pumas will now play host to No. 13 Kennedy (9-9), which upset No. 4 Acalanes 2-0, at 5 p.m. Friday.

No. 3 Cardinal Newman 11, No. 14 Moreau Catholic 0 (5)

The Cardinals rode yet another Callie Howard masterpiece in the circle as they advanced to the quarterfinals.

Howard allowed only one hit over four innings while striking out six. Izzie Kunimune finished it off with two strikeouts in the final frame.

Kunimune also led Newman at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a home run. In total, the Cardinals amassed nine hits.

Newman will play host to either No. 6 San Marin or No. 11 Albany at 5 p.m. Friday.

Division 1

No. 2 Vintage 19, No. 15 Mt. Eden 1 (5)

After a scoreless first inning, the Crushers (17-5-1) exploded for 11 runs in the second inning, showing exactly why they’re the second seed in Division 1.

Mt. Eden could only muster two hits against freshman phenom Malina Viruet, who allowed only one earned run while striking out three in three innings of work. Noelle Rofkahr came in for the final two innings, allowing three hits while striking out three.

Offensively, Angie Rubalcava led the way, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs, four runs scored, a double, triple and seven total bases. Cienna Alvarez hit a home run, and Vintage stole three bases on the day.

The Crushers will now take on No. 7 Liberty (19-3), which beat No. 10 Dublin 9-0, on Friday in Napa.

Division 2

No. 9 Windsor 8, No. 8 Carondelet 3

Down 2-1 in the top of the sixth, Windsor (15-8) broke out for seven runs in the frame to upset the Cougars and advance.

Kenzie Dennis was the star at the plate for Windsor, driving in four runs on the day, including a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Haley Homan, Sophia Soltanizadeh and Pearl McKay led the Jaguars with two hits apiece.

Mia Avila earned the win in the circle, hurling a complete game and allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five.

Windsor will now travel to top-seeded Casa Grande (20-2) at 5 p.m. Friday. The pair have already met once this season, with the Gauchos winning 11-1.

No. 6 American Canyon 5, No. 11 Northgate 2

A four-run fifth inning by the Wolves (17-6) was the difference in this one.

After Northgate tied it at one in the fifth, the Wolves pulled away thanks to singles from Mya Santiago and Aalayah Ramos. Ramos led AmCan at the plate with two hits in two at-bats.

Santiago and Alexandria Yra teamed up in the circle, allowing one run apiece on seven total hits while striking out four.

AmCan will now play at No. 3 Benicia (22-1), which throttled No. 14 Newark Memorial 17-1, at 5 p.m. Friday.

No. 5 Alameda 8, No. 12 Rancho Cotate 1

The Cougars could only muster one run on two hits as Alameda pulled away with a six-run sixth inning to end Rancho’s season.

Rancho’s lone run came in the top of the seventh, when Izabella Harumi scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Cougars end their season with an 11-11 overall record, as well as a third-place finish in the North Bay League Oak division at 6-5.

No. 2 Livermore 12, No. 15 Ukiah 0 (5)

The Cowboys scored six runs in the first and another five runs in the second to pull away early from Ukiah and advance.

The Wildcats only had one hit in the game, which came off the bat of Tahtiana James in the top of the second inning.

Ukiah ends its season at 14-10 overall and won the NBL-Redwood title with an 11-1 mark in league play.

Division 5

No. 8 Redwood Christian 19, No. 9 Healdsburg 9 (6)

The Greyhounds stayed in it for the first three innings and tied it in the top of the fourth at four runs apiece.

But Redwood Christian let loose for an 11-run fourth inning of its own, and it was just too much for Healdsburg to overcome.

Ashley Jenkins went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Greyhounds, while Claire Berry drove in three runs. Berry and Hannah Sellards stole three bases apiece as Healdsburg stole nine total bases in the game.

The Greyhounds finish their season at 9-13, with a fourth-place finish in the NBL-Redwood at 4-7.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.