NCS softball roundup: Sonoma Valley’s bats heat up in 1st-round run-rule win over McKinleyville

Sonoma Valley is a battle-tested group, having fought through an immensely talented Vine Valley Athletic League in the regular season.

Probably better than their .500 record indicates after facing Division 1 and 2 teams in league, the Dragons have now turned their sights on making a run in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs and got their postseason off to a roaring start Wednesday afternoon in Sonoma.

Behind an eight-run fifth inning, No. 8 seed Sonoma Valley quickly turned a tight game into a 15-5 run-rule victory over 9 seed McKinleyville. Morgan Briggs, the 11th batter of the inning, delivered the game-winning hit in the fifth, an RBI single to center to push the lead to 10.

The win sends the Dragons (12-11) into the second round Friday, where they’ll play at top seed San Rafael (21-3), a team with which they share some history. The Dragons ousted the Bulldogs in the playoffs last year and then lost in a tight 2-0 nonleague contest earlier this season.

San Rafael won its playoff opener Wednesday, 16-0.

“There’s some competition there,” Sonoma Valley head coach said Mike Fanucchi of their second-round opponent. “They understand that, too, we’re not a slouch team. We’ve got hitting, we’ve got pitching, we’ve got fielding, we’ve got running, and so do they. But if we can get ahead on their good pitchers, hopefully we can take advantage of it.”

Wednesday’s postseason opener highlighted the grit of the Dragons.

A tight game early, they took their first lead at 3-2 in the third and then push the score to 7-2 as they batted around the order and plated four runs in the fourth inning. They threatened for more, but McKinleyville stranded the bases loaded to end the frame.

Then with a few swings of the bat, the momentum flipped on its head. Sisters Liana and Mashell Stumpf hit home runs in the top of the fifth to make it a 7-5 game.

But Sonoma Valley wasted little time in responding. The Dragons loaded the bases with no outs to open the bottom of the fifth and then scored a pair of runs on a wild pitches to push the lead to 9-5.

Senior Kayla Amormino then extend the lead to 11-5 with a two-run single and suddenly, the rout was on.

The Dragons quickly loaded the bases again before the final blows. Victoria Magnani had an RBI single, Gianna Chiotti drove in a run with a groundout, Eliana Landry made it 14-5 with another RBI single and Briggs brought home the win with base hit to center.

All nine players in the Dragons’ lineup scored, six had a hit and eight had at least one RBI.

“I’m proud of them, everyone contributed,” Fanucchi said. “When you look through our lineup, everyone is contributing, and when all nine players do that, that’s how you win games.”

Briggs had a game-high three hits with an RBI while Amormino, Magnani, Katherine Kiser and Sofia DeTorres each had two with two RBIs.

“We can just build off each other’s momentum and once one person starts hitting we all just feed off that,” Amormino said. “When we know that other people are hitting, it just builds confidence and feeds through everyone else.”

In the circle, Kassedy Midgley battled to go the distance with three strikeouts, one walk, seven hits and three earned runs.

The Dragons’ second-round matchup at San Rafael is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.

Division 3: (7) Archie Williams 6, (10) Analy 5 (8)

The Peregrine Falcons staged a comeback for the ages to end the Tigers’ season in heartbreaking fashion in extra innings Wednesday.

A two-out, two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh tied the game at 5-5 and sent it to extras, where the hosts got an RBI single with one out in the eighth to steal the one-run walk-off victory.

Analy, which ends the season at 10-12 overall, had rallied into the lead with three runs in the top of the seventh after falling behind 3-0 after the first inning.

Kylee Bauman had two RBIs for the Tigers, Bella Jurek added three hits, including a triple, with an RBI and Sophia Pellini doubled with an RBI.

Other scores

Division 5: (7) Lower Lake 11, (10) Credo 6

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.