NCS softball: 15 teams make playoffs; 6 earn top-3 seeds

Fifteen local softball teams made the North Coast Section playoffs that begin next week.

Brackets were unveiled Saturday afternoon and first-round games are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Casa Grande, Cardinal Newman, Vintage, St. Helena, Cloverdale and St. Vincent highlighted the local contingent. The Gauchos and Saints earned the No. 1 seeds in Division 2 and 4, respectively, while the Crushers are the 2 seed in Division 1, the Cardinals are the 3 seed in Division 3 and the Eagles the 2 seed and Mustangs the 3 seed in Division 5.

The Vine Valley Athletic League regular-season champion Crushers (16-5-1) will host 15 seed Mt. Eden (13-7) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first round.

The Gauchos (20-2), who just won the VVAL tournament and are the defending NCS Division 2 champs, have a first-round bye and will play either 9 seed Windsor (14-8) or 8 seed Carondelet (9-10) in the second round later next week. The Jaguars will be on the road for their first-round game.

Also in Division 2, 6 seed American Canyon (16-6) will play at 11 seed Northgate (14-8-1), 12 seed Rancho Cotate (11-10) will play at 5 seed Alameda (18-3) and 15 seed Ukiah (14-9) will play at 2 seed Livermore (21-5). All games are at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cardinals (20-5), the defending NCS Division 4 champions who were moved up to Division 3 this year, will host 14 seed Moreau Catholic (7-8) in the first round at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 5 p.m. Maria Carrillo (11-9-1) is the 5 seed in Division 3 and will host 12 seed Pinole Valley (10-9-1) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Sonoma Valley (11-11) is the 8 seed in Division 3 and will host 9 seed McKinleyville (16-9) at 5 p.m. Wednesday. And Analy (10-11) rounds out the division as the 10 seed and will face 7 seed Archie Williams (15-7) at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Red Hill Park in San Anselmo.

Like Casa Grande, St. Helena (18-4) has a first-round bye in Division 4 and will face either St. Mary’s-Albany (7-11) or Hercules (12-6-1) in the second round.

In Division 5, 2 seed Cloverdale (14-4) and 3 seed St. Vincent (12-6) have first-round byes. The Eagles will face either 7 seed Lower Lake (11-8) or 10 seed Credo (10-7) in the quarterfinals, while the Mustangs will play either 6 seed St. Bernard’s-Eureka (16-9) or 11 seed Bay School (6-9). Credo will take on the Trojans at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dorotea Park in Rohnert Park. Healdsburg rounds out the Division 5 teams as the 9 seed and will play 8 seed Redwood Christian in San Lorenzo in the first round Tuesday.

Complete brackets can be found on the NCS website.

