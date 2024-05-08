Prep softball rankings: Red-hot Casa Grande finishes regular season at No. 1

There’s no team playing better right now than the Casa Grande Gauchos.

Winners of 11 in a row, Casa Grande closes out the regular season where it started the year in The Press Democrat’s rankings: at No. 1.

The Gauchos have risen to No. 20 in the state in the CalHi Sports rankings, which is No. 1 among all North Coast Section teams.

But crazily enough, the Gauchos did not bring home the Vine Valley Athletic League’s regular-season pennant. No. 2 Vintage clinched the league crown as it completed an 11-1 league season, the difference from Casa’s record being a sweep of No. 3 American Canyon.

Casa and Vintage split their league series, but a third meeting could be in store this week in the VVAL tournament. The second-seeded Gauchos open against third-seeded American Canyon and the top-seeded Crushers host fourth-seeded Petaluma. The championship game will be hosted by the highest-seeded winner at 4 p.m. Friday.

1. Casa Grande (18-2)

Last ranking: 1

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Napa 14-4

This week: vs. No. 3 American Canyon (16-5), VVAL tournament, Wednesday

2. Vintage (15-4-1)

Last ranking: 2

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat No. 3 American Canyon 12-4 and Petaluma 9-1

This week: vs. Petaluma (10-13), VVAL tournament, Wednesday

3. American Canyon (16-5)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 1-1, lost to No. 2 Vintage 12-4, beat Redwood 11-3

This week: at No. 1 Casa Grande (18-2), VVAL tournament, Wednesday

4. Cardinal Newman (18-5)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat then-No. 6 Maria Carrillo 13-1 and Analy 6-1

This week: vs. Rancho Cotate (11-9), NBL-Oak tournament, Wednesday

5. St. Helena (17-4)

Last ranking: 5

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat Lower Lake 8-0 and Upper Lake via forfeit

This week: vs. Cloverdale (13-3)*, Tuesday

6. Windsor (13-7)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat then-No. 6 Maria Carrillo 6-2, then-No. 7 Rancho Cotate 10-3 and Montgomery 7-6

This week: vs. No. 7 Maria Carrillo (11-8-1), NBL-Oak tournament, Wednesday

7. Maria Carrillo (11-8-1)

Last ranking: 6

Since last ranking: 0-2, lost to then-unranked Windsor 6-2 and No. 4 Cardinal Newman 13-1

This week: vs. No. 6 Windsor (13-7), NBL-Oak tournament, Wednesday

Dropped out: Rancho Cotate (11-9)

On the bubble (alphabetical order): Cloverdale (13-3), Napa (8-12), Petaluma (10-13), Rancho Cotate (11-9), Sonoma Valley (11-11), St. Vincent (12-4)

The race for the North Bay League Oak division title came down to the final games of the regular season. Cardinal Newman and Windsor both win their finales Monday and split their head-to-head series, meaning they’re co-champions of the league this season.

Windsor, which has won five in a row, got the nod for the top seed in the league tournament due to run differential in its two games against Newman. The Jaguars will host fourth-seeded Maria Carrillo in the first round, while Newman will face third-seeded Rancho Cotate. The winners will face off at 4 p.m. Thursday at Healdsburg High School in the championship game. The NBL-Redwood championship game will follow.

North Coast Section playoffs are set to begin next week and every team mentioned in these rankings, even the bubble teams, should be bound for the postseason. These will be our last rankings until all teams are finished playing for the year.

