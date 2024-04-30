Prep softball rankings: Casa Grande in sole possession of top spot with key league win

This past week on the softball field clarified some things as far as league title races go, but yet again shook up The Press Democrat’s weekly rankings quite a bit.

Casa Grande takes sole possession of the top spot after beating Vintage 4-3 in Napa. The Crushers, previously tied with Casa at No. 1, move down to the No. 2 spot and could clinch the Vine Valley Athletic League with a win over third-ranked American Canyon, which continues to have an ironclad grip on that No. 3 spot.

The biggest changes occur at the bottom end of the rankings, where there is some shuffling between St. Helena, Maria Carrillo and Rancho Cotate.

The Saints move up to the fifth spot for their highest ranking all season, staying consistent with a 3-0 week. Maria Carrillo, which beat Rancho last week, moves up to the sixth spot from seventh while the Cougars drop two spots to No. 7

Cardinal Newman stays at the No. 4 spot, but has a massive league test vs. Carrillo this week that could decide the North Bay League Oak division title.

1. Casa Grande (17-2)

Last ranking: T-1

Since last ranking: 2-0, Justin-Siena 17-0 and No. 2 Vintage 4-3

This week: at Napa (7-10), Friday*; vs. Redwood (15-6), Saturday

2. Vintage (13-4-1)

Last ranking: T-1

Since last ranking: 1-1, beat Napa 4-0, lost to No. 1 Casa Grande 4-3

This week: at No. 3 American Canyon (15-4), Wednesday*; vs. Petaluma (9-11), Friday*; vs. Benicia (17-1), Saturday

3. American Canyon (15-4)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat Petaluma 11-2 and Justin-Siena 17-1

This week: vs. No. 2 Vintage (13-4-1), Wednesday*; at Redwood (15-6), Thursday

4. Cardinal Newman (16-5)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 3-0, beat Analy 4-3, Windsor 3-1 and Montgomery 4-3

This week: vs. No. 6 Maria Carrillo (11-6-1), Thursday*; at Analy (10-8), Monday*

5. St. Helena (15-4)

Last ranking: 6

Since last ranking: 3-0, swept Middletown 16-2 and 9-4, beat Fort Bragg 8-5

This week: vs. Lower Lake, Tuesday*; at Upper Lake, Friday*, vs Cloverdale, May 7*

6. Maria Carrillo (11-6-1)

Last ranking: 7

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat No. 7 Rancho Cotate 8-4, beat Analy 12-5

This week: vs. Windsor (10-7) Tuesday*; at No. 4 Cardinal Newman (16-5), Thursday*

7. Rancho Cotate (10-8)

Last ranking: 7

Since last ranking: 1-2, lost to No. 6 Maria Carrillo 8-4 and Alhambra 7-0, beat Montgomery 5-2

This week: vs. Analy (10-8), Tuesday*, vs Windsor (10-7), Thursday*

On the bubble (alphabetical order): Analy (10-8), Cloverdale (12-2), Petaluma (9-11), Piner (9-9), St. Vincent (10-4), Ukiah (9-9), Windsor (10-7)

*=league game

Ukiah enters the bubble to join league foes St. Vincent and Piner, as they have a three-way race for the NBL-Redwood title. Windsor looks to be the next team in, although Cloverdale has been playing lights out and will play St. Helena in the final game of the regular season.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.