Prep swimming: 2 locals place at CIF state championships

Two local swimmers posted impressive marks this weekend in Clovis.|
GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Two local swimmers placed at the CIF state swimming and diving championships this weekend in Clovis.

Justin-Siena senior Lila Heffernan placed in the top 11 of both the girls’ 50 and 100 free while Cardinal Newman sophomore Eric McDonell finished top-4 in both the boys’ 50 and 100 paralympic free.

Heffernan placed seventh in the 100 free with a time of 50.35 seconds and 11th in the 50 free in 23.50.

McDonell placed third in the 100 free paralympic in 1:03.20 and fourth in the 50 free paralympic in 28.75.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.

