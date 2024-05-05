It was a day to remember in the pool for several local standouts at the finals of the North Coast Section Swimming and Diving Championships at Concord High School on Saturday.

Cardinal Newman senior Natalie Farquhar and Maria Carrillo junior Finn Brophy both brought home section titles in the girls 200 freestyle and boys 50 freestyle, respectively. Farquhar, the reigning Press Democrat Girls Swimmer of the Year who will swim at Princeton next year, finished in one minute, 49.14 seconds, while Brophy, last year’s Press Democrat Boys Swimmer of the Year, won his event in 20.81.

Farquhar also placed fourth in the 100 back (55.43) and helped Cardinal Newman’s record-setting 200 free relay team — comprised of sophomore Jordyn Menconi, junior Morgan Puckett and freshman Sienna Menconi — to a fifth-place finish (1:39.66).

Brophy also had an 11th-place finish in the 100 free (47.08).

Farquhar and Brophy however, are opting not to advance to the CIF State Championships in Clovis next weekend to instead focus and prepare for the long course club season this summer.

But a handful of other locals will be heading to Clovis next weekend for state.

Justin-Siena senior Lila Heffernan will be heading to state in the 50 free and 100 free. She placed fourth in the former with a time of 23.76 and third in the latter with a time of 51.18.

Sonoma Valley junior Remy Harrison is also heading to state after she finished fourth in the 100 breast with a time of 1:04.51.

On the boys side, Vintage senior Yuki Hayashi placed ninth in the boys 100 back, clocking a time of 52.39, to punch his ticket to state.

And in the Paralympic division, Cardinal Newman sophomore Eric McDonell, who lost his left leg in a car crash in 2021, will be heading to state in the 50 free and 100 free. On Saturday he placed second in both events with times of 30.47 and 1:04.60, respectively.

Here’s the full list of how locals fared in the NCS finals.

Girls

200 Medley Relay

Cardinal Newman (Natalie Farquhar, Sr.; Lydia Cunningham, So.; Morgan Puckett, Jr.; Jordyn Menconi, So.), DQ

200 Free

1. Natalie Farquhar, Sr., Cardinal Newman, 1:49.14

50 Free

4. Lila Heffernan, Sr., Justin-Siena, 23.76

16. Sienna Menconi, Fr., Cardinal Newman, 24.58

100 Fly

11. Kennedy Lee, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 58.25

12. Layla Greaves, So., Healdsburg, 58.43

15. Remy Harrison, Jr., Sonoma Valley, 59.45

100 Free

3. Lila Heffernan, Sr., Justin-Siena, 51.18

14. Sienna Menconi, Fr., Cardinal Newman, 53.47

200 Free Relay

5. Cardinal Newman (Natalie Farquhar, Sr.; Jordyn Menconi, So.; Morgan Puckett, Jr.; Sienna Menconi, Fr.) 1:37.95

100 Back

4. Natalie Farquhar, Sr. Cardinal Newman, 55.43

10. Kennedy Lee, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 57.98

12. Jordyn Menconi, So., Cardinal Newman, 58.84

16. Layla Greaves, So., Healdsburg, 1:00.40

100 Breast

4. Remy Harrison, Jr., Sonoma Valley, 1:04.51

Paralympics 50 free

6. Rabia Schnebelt, Jr., Napa, 1:09.13

Paralympics 100 free

5. Rabia Schnebelt, Jr., Napa, 2:39.04

Boys

200 IM

10. Yuki Hayahsi, Sr., Vintage, 1:55.36

50 Free

1. Finn Brophy, Jr., Maria Carrillo, 20.81

100 Fly

15. Rafael Estimo, So., Justin-Siena, 52.28

100 Free

11. Finn Brophy, Jr., Maria Carrillo, 47.08

100 Back

9. Yuki Hayahsi, Sr., Vintage, 52.39

50 Free Paralympic

2. Eric McDonell, So., Cardinal Newman, 30.47

100 Free Paralympic

2. Eric McDonell, So., Cardinal Newman, 1:04.60

Diving

9. Mario Delanni, Napa, 261.65

11. Erik Martin, Montgomery, 250.40

14. Barron Parson, Vintage, 234.55

