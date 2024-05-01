Prep track and field: Top performances in Sonoma, Napa counties

Boys:

100m, 11.04 (+0.4), Evan Foley, 10, Analy

200m, 22.33 (+1.5), Evan Foley, 10, Analy

400m, 49.06, Liam Currie, 12, Cardinal Newman

800m, 1:56.41, Liam Currie, 12, Cardinal Newman

1,600m, 4:24.55, Jack Wilson, 11, Maria Carrillo

3,200m, 9:52.19, Kaeden Anderson, 11, Healdsburg

110 high hurdles, 15.20 (+0.2), Xander Newman, 12, Montgomery

300 intermediate hurdles, 39.54+, Owen Foley, 12, Analy

4x100 relay, 43.84, Windsor ( Gonsalves, Logue, Zaft, Kingwell)

4x400 relay, 3:24.92, Analy ( Arendt, Gaylord, E. Foley, O. Foley)

4x800 relay, 8:06.80, Analy ( Gaylord, Vanden Heuvel, Dawson, O. Foley)

High jump, 6-04.00, Patrick Logue, 12, Windsor

Pole vault, 13-04.00, Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, 12, Petaluma

Shot put, 58-00.00, Jake Joerger, 12, Cardinal Newman

Discus, 176-08, Santiago Adan, 12, Cardinal Newman

Long jump, 21-03.75, Leo Moratti, 11, Willits

Triple jump, 45-01.00, Nehemiah Holiday, 12, Maria Carrillo

Girls:

100m, 12.89 (+0.4), Mia Hernandez, 12, St Helena; 12.89 (-0.9). Bailey Guerrero, Casa Grande, 10

200m, 25.48 (+0.2), Sadie Sanders, 11, Montgomery

400m, 56.95, Sadie Sanders, 11, Montgomery

800m, 2:17.89, Ashlin Mallon, 9, Maria Carrillo

1,600m, 4:59.07*, Amrie Lacefield, 11, Montgomery

3,200m, 10:39.86, Seelah Kittelstrom, 11, Montgomery

100 high hurdles, 16.19 (-2.0), Ariana Rogina, 11, Montgomery

300 intermediate hurdles, 48.21, Janelle Wanless, Santa Rosa, 11

4x100 relay, 49.75, Maria Carrillo (Morley, Woicicki, S Moore, E Moore)

4x400 relay, 4:13.01, Justin-Siena (Martin, Schuemann, Wilsey, Reiter)

4x800 relay, 10:10.38, Montgomery (Kittelstrom, Morthole, Mansfield, Lacefield)

High jump, 5-05.00, Allison Tito, 12, Maria Carrillo

Pole vault, 10-01.00, Dacey-Faye Howe, 11, Santa Rosa

Shot put, 34-07.75, Mariel Emana, 12, Justin-Siena

Discus, 109-00, Natalie Russell, 11, Vintage

Long jump, 17-00.00, Carlyana Kwong, 12, Maria Carrillo

Triple jump, 35-06.25, Karis Morasch, 12, Analy

Sources: Athletic.net and RedwoodEmpireRunning.com

NCS season start date: Feb. 5, 2024

100m, 200m, 110H/100H and 4x100 must be fully automated timing

100m, 200m, 110H/100H must also be wind legal

+Hand timed marks include +0.24-second conversion

*Official en route 1,600m time (ran full mile race in time of 5:00.77)