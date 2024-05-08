Softball roundup: Ukiah, St. Helena claim league titles; Cardinal Newman, Windsor share NBL-Oak pennant

Ukiah 6, St. Vincent 0

The Wildcats won their second straight NBL-Redwood regular-season title Tuesday behind a complete-game shutout from Kyla Cromer.

The sophomore struck out three and walked one with four hits allowed on just 75 pitches for Ukiah (12-9, 9-1), which has now won 11 games in a row.

Offensively, Adyson Baarsch had three hits with a double and an RBI, Kaloni Brown hit a home run and Kenna Bird had two hits with an RBI.

Ukiah will be the top seed for the NBL-Redwood tournament and host fourth-seeded Healdsburg (9-11) in the first round Wednesday. The winner will face either third-seeded St. Vincent (12-5, 7-3) or second-seeded Piner (11-10, 8-2) in the championship game at Healdsburg High School on Thursday afternoon.

No. 5 St. Helena 5, Cloverdale 2

The Saints won their second straight NCL I title Tuesday behind a dominant day from junior star Tahlia Smith.

Smith struck out 16 with just one walk and five hits allowed in a complete-game in the circle and had two hits, including a double, at the plate to lead St. Helena (18-4, 13-1) to its third league title in the last four seasons.

Blythe Brakesman also tripled with two RBI and Alexis Lund had two hits with an RBI.

The Saints will likely be named the No. 1 seed for the NCS Division 4 playoffs next week. The seeding meeting is set for Saturday.

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 6, Analy 1

Sophomore Izzie Kunimune had a huge two-way day to lead the Cardinals to an NBL-Oak-clinching win over the Tigers on Monday.

Kunimune hit a home run and recorded four RBIs and tossed a complete game in the circling with four strikeouts and three hits allowed. The win, the sixth in a row for Cardinal Newman (18-5, 8-2), secured a two-way atop the league standings with Windsor. The Jaguars and Cardinals are co-champions of the NBL-Oak.

Sofia Kerrigan also recorded two hits with an RBI and Andrea Mansberry had an RBI for the Cardinals.

Due to a tiebreaker, Windsor is the top seed for the NBL-Oak tournament this week while the Cardinals are the No. 2 seed. Newman will face third-seeded Rancho Cotate (11-9) in the first round Wednesday.

No. 6 Windsor 7, Montgomery 6

The Jaguars secured the league co-championship with their win over the Vikings on Monday.

Demi Lagourgue hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs, while Pearl McKay also homered and doubled with an RBI and two runs scored. That was enough support for Mia Avila, who struck out 11 and scattered 12 hits in a complete game in the circle.

It’s the fifth win in a row for Windsor (13-7, 8-2), which opens the NBL-Oak tournament Wednesday against fourth-seeded Maria Carrillo (11-8-1).

