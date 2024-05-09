NBL-Oak Tournament

(1) Cardinal Newman 2, (4) Windsor 0

The Cardinals scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to edge out the Jaguars on Wednesday and advance to the NBL-Oak title game Friday night.

Sam Valenti scored the first run before Carson Meyer had an RBI single with two outs to make it 2-0.

Jack Pezzolo was lights out, tossing six innings of shutout ball with two hits allowed, four walks and eight strikeouts to earn the win. Josh Jannicelli picked up the save with a strikeout and a hit allowed in the final inning.

Matt Worlow struck out four and allowed just two hits and a walk in 4⅓ innings in a no-decision for Windsor (8-10-1), which will await its postseason draw for the NCS playoffs next week. The seeding meeting is Saturday.

Cardinal Newman (20-5), which has won seven in a row, will face second-seeded Ukiah in the Oak championship game at Rec Park on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

(2) Ukiah 5, (3) Maria Carrillo 1

Kessler Koch hit a three-run home run and pitched five scoreless innings on the mound Wednesday to send Ukiah to the Oak title game Friday night.

Koch struck out four and allowed two hits over his outing and put Ukiah (15-6) in the driver’s seat early with his first home run of the season in the first.

Canyon Loflin also had three hits, including a triple, with an RBI, Trevor Schlafer had two hits and scored twice and Trenton Ford drove in a run with a hit. Nate Hoben went the final two innings to earn the save with three strikeouts.

For Maria Carrillo (12-11), Lorenzo Parker had an RBI double and Eli Jamieson had two hits.

Ukiah lost to Newman twice during league play but gave the No. 22 team in the state their two most competitive games, 4-0 and 2-0.

NBL-Redwood Tournament

(4) Healdsburg 1, (1) Montgomery 0 (8)

The Greyhounds pulled off a stunner in extra innings to advance to the NBL-Redwood title game Friday.

Tyler Swanson scored the game’s only run on an error with two outs in the top of the eighth and Alex Mauro-Manos finished off an impressive complete-game shutout with a clean bottom of the inning.

Mauro-Manos struck out four, walked five and allowed five hits on just 86 pitches. He also worked out of consecutive bases-loaded jams in the bottom of the sixth and seventh to preserve the scoreless tie.

Chace Russell took a-no decision for Montgomery (11-12-1) but was lights out over his seven-inning performance, striking out 11 with two walks and a hit allowed. Michael Ule had a pair of hits offensively.

Healdsburg (12-14), which lost the final three games of league play, will host third-seeded Santa Rosa in the Redwood championship game at Rec Park on Friday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

(3) Santa Rosa 11, (2) St. Vincent 7

Mason Rizo highlighted a six-run sixth inning with a go-ahead grand slam to send the Panthers in the Redwood title game Friday night.

Santa Rosa (11-13-1) had trailed 7-5 entering the inning but tied it at 7-7 on an RBI single from Sir Jalen Jones before Rizo’s long shot. Braiden Black also drove in two runs for the Panthers, Daniel Mills had two hits with an RBI and Mateo Fitzgerald tripled with an RBI.

Kelsey Jennings worked the final three innings for Santa Rosa with a strikeout and three hits allowed to earn the win.

Josh Malik had five RBIs with a double for St. Vincent (13-11).

Sonoma Academy 13, Credo 10

The Coyotes scored six runs in the top of the seventh to rally back and stun the league-leading Gryphons in NCL II play Wednesday to end the league race in a three-way tie for first place.

Sonoma Academy (9-6, 6-2) won its final three games of league play, including over league leaders Technology (14-2, 6-2) and Credo (13-3, 6-2) to salvage the three-way split.

Noah Proctor had the go-ahead two-out, two-run hit for the Coyotes in the seventh. Salvador Diaz added three RBIs on a hit, Myles Texel doubled twice with an RBI and Victor Jennings had two RBIs on a hit.

Diaz worked the final inning to earn the win.

Luke Gruendle doubled with two RBIs for Technology while Kyle Russell, Thadeus Cole, Henry Humphreys and Tommy Simmons each had an RBI hit.

St. Helena 5, Fort Bragg 3

The Saints wrapped up the regular season with their fifth win in a row and 12th over their last 13 games on Wednesday to head into the postseason strong.

St. Helena (16-5, 14-2) led 3-0 after one and added runs in the fifth and sixth innings to keep the Timberwolves at bay.

Cole Joy struck out three with two walks and four hits allowed over 3⅓ innings of one-run ball to earn the win. Carson Meineke struck out four and walked four with a run allowed over the final 2⅔ innings to earn the save.

Adam Herdell had three hits, including a double, with three RBIs, while Henry Ray doubled with an RBI in a two-hit day.

The Saints finish the year second in the NCL I standings behind Kelseyville and will await their postseason matchup for the NCS playoffs next week.

