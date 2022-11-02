The Sonoma County airport and Napa-to-Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon are teaming up in 2023.

The newly renamed Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Napa-to-Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon and Rosé 5K returns the weekend of July 15 and 16, when thousands of runners from around the world head to Sonoma.

“The new... partnership will bring greater awareness to the Sonoma County Airport and also bring more visitors and revenue to our communities. I look forward to welcoming the runners and their families and friends to Sonoma County,” said First District Supervisor Susan Gorin.

Named one of the most scenic half-marathons in the United States, race weekend starts on the morning of Saturday, July 15 with the Rosé 5K. Featuring an on-course rosé tasting station, the race includes a 3.1-miles coursed, finished off by a post-race “Rosé Garden” in the Plaza.

“We are thrilled to be the title sponsor of the Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon because it aligns so clearly with the airport’s longstanding commitment to community engagement and supporting special events which enhances our communities, wellness and promote civic pride in our community,” said Jon Stout, airport manager. “The event is truly a marriage of fitness enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs coming together to do something positive and meaningful.”

Sunday’s 13.1-mile main event starts under a hot air balloon at Cuvaison Winery in Napa. The final mile takes participants straight down Broadway, past Sonoma’s historical landmarks and ends with a Wine Tasting Festival adjacent to City Hall.

“Flying into STS for a weekend of running and wine is the perfect getaway to explore everything that Sonoma Valley has to offer,” said Tim Zahner, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau.