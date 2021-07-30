Napa Valley equestrian talks about winning Olympic silver medal on ‘Today’ show

Napa Valley equestrian Sabine Schut-Kery and her teammates, Adrienne Lyle and Steffen Peters, stopped by the ‘Today’ show Thursday to chat about winning a silver medal at the Olympics.

The equestrians were interviewed in Tokyo just two days after they earned second in team dressage. It was the first time Team USA has scored that highly in the event in more than 70 years.

Schut-Kery was the last member of Team USA to compete and told ‘Today’ hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker what crossed her mind before she entered the ring with her 15-year-old stallion, Sanceo.

“The wait was long. All I was thinking was, ‘Don’t mess up,’ ” she said.

Peters described the moment he realized the team would receive the silver medal as “emotional.”

“I was holding (Adrienne Lyle’s) shoulder,” he said. “We both jumped up, and we knew we had that silver medal. It was an incredible feeling ― one of the best memories of my life.”

The Tokyo Games marks Schut-Kery’s Olympic debut. The Krefeld, Germany native moved from Southern California to Napa Valley in 2020 to operate a private training business at Toyon Farm.

On Wednesday, she earned fifth in the Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle.

Watch the video of Schut-Kery and her teammates on the “Today” show here.