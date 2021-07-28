Napa Valley equestrian wins silver in team dressage at Tokyo Olympics

A Napa Valley equestrian won her first Olympic medal representing Team USA in team dressage Tuesday.

Sabine Schut-Kery earned the silver medal in the horse riding competition alongside equestrians Steffen Peter and Adrienne Lyle, NBC reported. The U.S. hasn’t ranked that highly in team dressage since the 1948 Olympics.

One commentator said Schut-Kery, 52, and her horse, Sanceo, a 15-year-old stallion, “exude confidence and calmness.”

The Tokyo Games is Schut-Kery’s Olympic debut, although she’s won several other awards in international competitions, according to her website. In 2018, she was part of the gold-winning team that represented Team USA at the FEI Nations Cup held in Florida.

The Krefeld, Germany native began competing as an equestrian from a young age, her website said. In 1998, she moved from Germany to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in Texas to become the head trainer at Proud Meadows dressage boarding and training facility, where she competed through Grand Prix, the highest level of competition.

Seven years later, she moved to Southern California to continue training and competing. She then relocated to Napa Valley in 2020 to operate a private training business at Toyon Farm.

In an Instagram post after qualifying for the Olympics, Schut-Cary wrote that it was an “absolute honor to represent” the U.S.

“From first laying our eyes on Sanceo as a barely 3-year-old to being named to the U.S. Olympic Dressage Team for Tokyo 2021, this beautiful soul has taken us over the years to many unique places and on many, many special rides!” she said.

Schut-Cary earned fifth Wednesday in the Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle.