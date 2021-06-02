NASCAR revs up for return to Sonoma Raceway this weekend

There are 8 sessions available between 10:20 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. Register online at speedwaycharities.org/events/sonoma/laps-for-charity/registration.

All proceeds from the entry fee of $225 per car benefit the Sonoma Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities.

Up to four people per car are permitted, but due to COVID protocols they must all be from the same household.

The track will get warmed up the previous day, Friday, June 4, when the Laps for Charity event takes place, where registered drivers can drive their own car on the road course for three laps in a lead-and-follow caravan.

Sonoma Raceway is gearing up for the return of racing this weekend when NASCAR and other professional drivers start their engines on June 5-6.

It is the first major event at the Sonoma track in close to two years and the speedway’s first chance to host fans in nearly 15 months since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonoma County health authorities have given the green light to a reduced number of fans at the track, allowing only one third of capacity. So instead of 47,000 fans, some 15,666 at most will be allowed through the gates.

COVID-19 safety protocols, including face mask requirements, social distancing and cashless transactions, will also be in place.

The big event is on Sunday - the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race starting at 1 p.m.

It marks the first NASCAR race in California in over 15 months – and the first at Sonoma since June 23, 2019. The 2020 race in Sonoma was canceled at the outset of the pandemic, though NASCAR started competition on closed tracks or with limited attendance later that year.

”There’s a ton of pent-up demand from NASCAR fans,” said Raceway General Manager Jill Gregory. “I know drivers who circle this event on their calendar, because they all love to come out to the Sonoma Valley.”

One of those drivers is 2017 NASCAR Champion Martin Truex Jr., who has won the past two cup races in Sonoma and hopes to join Jeff Gordon as just the second driver ever to win three races in a row at Sonoma. Gordon swept the 1998 through 2000 Toyota/Save Mart 300s.

“I’ve been waiting for a while to go back to Sonoma and try to get the three-peat,” Martin Truex said in a press release announcing the events. “Sonoma is such a fun track and it’s a great part of the country. It’s beautiful and always great weather. I can’t wait to get there and see all of our fans in California that we haven’t seen in quite a while.”

Also on hand will be Chase Elliott, the defending series champion who has won a NASCAR-record nine road course races during his career. Five native Californians are expected to compete in the Toyota/Save Mart 350: Kyle Larson (Elk Grove), Kevin Harvick (Bakersfield), Matt DiBenedetto (Grass Valley), Tyler Reddick (Corning) and Cole Custer (Ladera Ranch).

NASCAR is the leading competition league in professional racing, with roots back to 1949. Sonoma plays host to one of 36 NASCAR Cup Series events, starting in February in Daytona and ending in Phoenix in early November – the longest season in professional sports. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is about midway through its schedule.

This year it’s a one-day show for the NASCAR Cup Series race, on Sunday. As has been the case all year, due to limitations due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be no practice or qualifying runs, and what has been a multi-day event is packed into a single day of racing action: revving engines, squealing tires and the passing sonic wave of cars pushing 200 mph.

Campers start arriving Thursday night – the tried and true and dusty fans of NASCAR who make a weekend of it. On Friday, the track hosts a “Laps for Charity” event, and on Saturday it’s the scene of the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series West, set to start at 2 p.m.

In addition, the Historic Trans Am Series will join NASCAR weekend for the first time at Sonoma, two dozen restored historic “muscle cars” from the 1960s and ’70s. They will hit the track on Saturday with practice beginning at 9 a.m., qualifying at 10:30 a.m. and a 30-minute timed race at 1 p.m. Sunday’s Historic Trans Am action will kick off with warm up laps at 9:15 a.m. followed by another 30-minute feature at 10:30 a.m.

Sunday’s race, the Toyota/Save Mart 350, will be televised live on Fox Sports 1; the race will begin at 1 p.m. All ticketing is digital-only, though by the time you read this it’s possible the Sunday event will be sold out. Try anyway: sonomaraceway.com/tickets/.