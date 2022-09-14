NASCAR’s Xfinity Series to race at Sonoma for 1st time next year

NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series will compete at Sonoma Raceway for the first time next year, part of the NASCAR Cup Toyota / Save Mart 350 weekend.

Before Cup Series drivers compete on the southern Sonoma County road course Sunday, June 11, Xfinity drivers will race the day before in the DoorDash 250.

The Xfinity Series is a proving ground for up-and-coming Cup Series drivers and has produced some of NASCAR’s biggest stars. There will be a total of three days of racing over the weekend.

“We are thrilled to have the Xfinity Series racing here in Sonoma for the first time ever,” raceway executive vice president and general manager Jill Gregory said. “This is part of our promise to our fans to keep raising the bar. And we expect several of the Cup Series racers to pull double duty and run the Xfinity Series race as well.”