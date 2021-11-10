National signing day: Sonoma County athletes put pen to paper

Wednesday marked the first day of the 2021-22 signing period for a majority of Division I and II collegiate athletes.

Prep standouts in all sports other than Division I football and basketball will be able to finalize their commitments from now until Aug. 2022.

Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period for Division I basketball, which will run for a week before the regular period opens in April.

For Division I football, the early signing period will run Dec. 15-17 before the regular period for both Division I and II begins in February.

This will be a running list of all the local student-athletes who either signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday or will be doing so in the near future.

Maria Carrillo

Maddie Gmitter, UC Davis, Soccer

Noe Vieyra, CSU Long Beach, Cross Country

Jacob Donohue, CSU Cal Poly SLO, Cross Country

Vivien Mattice, Wagner College, Cross Country/Triathlon

Brooke Cregan, Masters University, Cross Country

Rancho Cotate

Teagan Irish, Cal State Dominguez Hills, Volleyball

West County

Ellie Roan, Boston University, Track and Field

Windsor

Emma Corcoran, UC Santa Barbara, Soccer

Know of a prep athlete who signed that we didn’t mention? Let us know at gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.