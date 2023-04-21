NBA playoff roundup: 76ers go up 3-0 on Nets

NEW YORK — Joel Embiid, limping throughout and perhaps lucky not to have been ejected for kicking player in the groin area, blocked a potential tying basket with 8.8 seconds left and Philadelphia beat Brooklyn 102-97 for a 3-0 series lead.

Tyrese Maxey made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 44 seconds left. The 76ers can sweep their way into the second round with a victory Saturday in Brooklyn.

With James Harden having been ejected in the third quarter for another groin shot and Embiid not looking like his usual dominant self, Maxey took over the offense. He scored 25 points, Harden had 21 and Embiid added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Nets fans loudly booed the decision not to eject Embiid him for kicking his leg up toward Nic Claxton’s groin in the first quarter, after the Nets center stepped over him after he dunked and Embiid fouled him and fell to the court.

Mikal Bridges scored 26 points for the Nets.

SUNS 129, CLIPPERS 124

LOS ANGELES — Devin Booker scored 45 points, Kevin Durant added 26 and Phoenix beat Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference playoff series.

Leonard sat out because of a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined fellow star Paul George since March 21. Leonard was hurt in Game 1, and played through it in Game 2, but afterward his condition didn’t improve.

Booker shot 18 for 29 and had seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks while playing a game-high 44 minutes. He scored 38 points in Game 2. Norman Powell led the Clippers, scoring a career playoff-high 40 points on 14-of-22 shooting. Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 11 assists.

Game 4 is Saturday in Los Angeles.