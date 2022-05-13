NBA roundup: 76ers booed off court in Philly as Heat win series

Jimmy Butler knocked Joel Embiid out of the playoffs, then walked over to his former 76ers teammate and hugged him, told him he loved him and was proud of him.

Butler then walked off a familiar court a winner — and straight into another conference finals with Miami.

“Now I’m where I belong,” Butler said. “Guess where I should have been a long time ago.”

Butler scored 32 points and waved “bye bye” to the Philly crowd as he sent Miami into the Eastern Conference finals with a 99-90 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday night in Game 6.

The Heat will play the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series. The defending champion Bucks lead that series 3-2, with Game 6 on Friday night in Milwaukee.

The Heat reached the conference finals for the second time in three seasons, again with Butler leading the charge. Philly fans — and many inside the 76ers organization — still can’t believe the franchise let Butler get away after the 2019 season. He did not mess around and scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the third quarter when the Heat used a 16-2 run to take control. Butler scored 33 points in Game 3 and 40 in Game 4 and took 29 shots in Game 6.

“I think he’s one of the ultimate competitors in this profession,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He was brilliant all series long. The challenges only get tougher from here. He saw there was an opportunity to end this tonight and he wasn’t going to let this get to seven.”

Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, had no significant help and scored 20 points on 7-of-24 shooting.

Coming off a 35-point victory in Game 5, the Heat wore down a battered Sixers team. Embiid looked gassed as he gamely tried to carry the Sixers. He had little lift and had a pull-up jumper blocked by Bam Adebayo in the third.

The Sixers parted with Butler in large part because they chose Ben Simmons over him. Simmons was unhappy and forced a trade this season to Brooklyn for James Harden. Harden, a three-time scoring champion, was supposed to shoulder the load with Embiid for a potent postseason push.

Harden instead all but disappeared in the playoffs. He had a fantastic Game 4 at home against Miami but otherwise was a turnover machine. When he lost another ball that led to a Heat bucket and an 80-63 lead in the fourth, the Sixers were booed off the court.

“We tried to go for it right away,” Harden said. “We just came up a little short.”

Harden scored all of his 11 points in the first half. He had four turnovers and four baskets. Harden, who has a $47.4 million player option for 2022-23, missed both shots in the second half and scored his last basket at the 3:31 mark of the second quarter.

Few in Philly would give The Beard a passing grade. Harden said he would return next season.

Coach Doc Rivers implored his team to “fight for this!” in the huddle during the fourth. The 76ers just fell flat.

“I came to the conclusion at the end of this game that we were not good enough to beat Miami,” Rivers said.

Rivers is signed through the 2024-25 season and another early exit — the 76ers were the No. 1 seed last year and lost in the second round — and his job status is a hot topic of conversation.

“I don’t worry about my job. I think I do a terrific job. If you don’t, then you should write it,” Rivers said. “Because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. Again this year, the same thing. If that’s how anyone feels, write it. I’m going to feel secure about it.”

Grizzlies’ Kleiman named executive of year

Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman has been named the NBA basketball executive of the year, the youngest ever to win the award.

Kleiman, 33, is the second executive with the Grizzlies to receive the honor. Jerry West won the award for the 2003-04 season while working with the Grizzlies. Kleiman became general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations in April 2019.

The Grizzlies GM received 16 of 29 first-place votes and earned 85 total points. Cleveland president Koby Altman and Chicago executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas tied for second. Phoenix general manager James Jones and Miami president Pat Riley tied for fourth.

Bulls’ LaVine reportedly to have knee surgery

Zach LaVine reportedly will undergo surgery after struggling with soreness and swelling in his left knee throughout the 2021-22 season.

LaVine will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address the injury — which flared up in January — and is expected to fully recover this summer, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

LaVine previously tore the ACL in his left knee in 2017. He missed the final two games before the All-Star break to receive treatment.