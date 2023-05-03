Philadelphia 76ers center and league scoring champion Joel Embiid earned his first NBA MVP trophy Tuesday, topping two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

The 29-year-old from Yaoundé, Cameroon, averaged 33.1 points to win his second straight scoring title, averaged 10.2 rebounds and tied a career high with 4.2 assists per game. Embiid played in 66 games, the second-highest total of his career, but again has been hit with injuries in the playoffs.

Embiid has been sidelined with a sprained right knee that cost him one game of the playoff sweep against Brooklyn and the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston, which was won by Philadelphia on Monday night.

“It's been a long time coming,” Embiid said. “A lot of hard work. I've been through a lot. I'm not just talking about basketball. I'm talking about my life. My story. Where I come from. How I got here and what it took for me to be here.”

The 76ers watched on TV in Boston and erupted in applause and started chanting “MVP! MVP!” as the big man buried his head in his hands as he sat in a chair in the team hotel. Embiid was in tears as teammates James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey mobbed him in celebration.

Embiid then vowed “I’ll be back” for the playoff series against the Celtics.

“We shall see,” Embiid said.

But as for Game 2 on Wednesday night?

Jokic finished runner-up and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was third. Embiid received 73 first-place votes. Jokic received 15 first-place votes, and Antetokounmpo got 12.

Knicks even series with Heat at 1-1

NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson scored 30 points and keyed the run the New York Knicks needed just in time to get by a Miami Heat team playing without Jimmy Butler, evening the Eastern Conference semifinals at a game apiece with a 111-105 victory Tuesday night.

Julius Randle returned from a sprained left ankle that sidelined him in Game 1 with 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and RJ Barrett scored 16 of his 24 points in the first quarter for the No. 5-seeded Knicks. Josh Hart finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

“I thought Julius gutted it out, played tough. I thought Jalen was fantastic,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “RJ big, big start to the game for us, so we had a number of guys step up to get it done.”

But it was Brunson, who pointed the blame at himself and said he had to be better after going 0 for 7 from 3-point range in the opener, who made the biggest plays in a game the Knicks trailed much of the way.

Caleb Martin scored 22 points in place of Butler for the Heat, who host Game 3 on Saturday afternoon. They will hope to have Butler, the leading scorer in the playoffs who sat out after spraining his right ankle late in their 108-101 victory in the opener.

They almost didn’t need him.

Miami had a six-point lead midway through the fourth quarter thanks to undrafted players Martin and Gabe Vincent before Brunson, who had been listed as questionable with a sore right ankle, took over.

He made a 3-pointer that became a four-point play when Isaiah Hartenstein was fouled on the play, and the point guard then scored to knot it at 93.

The Heat went back up 96-93 on Vincent’s three free throws, but Hart tied it with a 3 before Brunson hit a 3 and scored again to make it 101-96 with 2:48 remaining.

Brunson went 6 of 10 behind the arc.

Report: Grizzlies done with Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies have no plans to bring Dillon Brooks back to the team when he hits free agency this summer, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

Brooks was offered an extension last year but turned it down. The Grizzlies have since decided that he won’t be in their future plans, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor Brooks released details publicly.

The Athletic first reported the Grizzlies’ decision, and it was subsequently confirmed by ESPN.

Brooks just completed a three-year contract that paid him $35 million. He led the NBA with 18 technical fouls this season, earning a pair of one-game suspensions for surpassing the league threshold for technicals.

He also was fined $35,000 for shoving a camera person on the sideline while chasing a loose ball in Miami in March, which he apologized for later. He was suspended a game in February for hitting Donovan Mitchell in the groin in February, costing him $78,621 in pay, according to Spotrac.com.

The NBA fined Brooks on Sunday $25,000 for not talking to the media after some of Memphis’ losses in its first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA says Brooks violated league rules for “media interview access.”

That included Brooks bolting the Memphis locker room after the Game 6 series-clinching loss before reporters were allowed inside. That 40-point loss was the biggest in franchise history for Memphis, which came in as the West’s No. 2 seed for a second straight season.

Grizzlies general manger Zach Kleiman was asked about Brooks’ future with Memphis on Sunday. Memphis acquired the 6-foot-6 Brooks, who was the 45th pick overall out of Oregon, in a draft-night trade from Houston in 2017. Brooks had started 318 of 345 regular-season games in his career.

"I'll hit on DB another day, but nothing I could comment on for now with him going into free agency,” Kleiman said then.