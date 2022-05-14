NBA roundup: Celtics force Game 7 against Bucks

Jayson Tatum scored 46 points, outdueling Giannis Antetokounmpo and making sure there wouldn't be another Milwaukee Bucks fourth-quarter comeback, and the visiting Boston Celtics beat the defending champions 108-95 on Friday night to force a seventh game in their Eastern Conference semifinal.

The third straight victory for a road team sets up a winner-take-all game Sunday in Boston. The victor heads to Miami to begin an East finals matchup with the top-seeded Heat on Tuesday.

HE CANNOT BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/fDdK8JyI41 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 14, 2022

Boston showed its grit by bouncing back two nights after blowing a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead in a 110-107 Game 5 home loss. The Bucks tried to rally again after trailing by 14 points in the final period, but this time Tatum kept the Celtics on top and kept their season alive.

“I wasn't going to leave anything out there and have any regrets,” Tatum said. “Just trying to do what it took.”

Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists. His 20 rebounds were one off his career high.

Jaylen Brown scored 22 and Marcus Smart had 21 for the Celtics, who capitalized on their superiority from 3-point range. The Celtics were 17 of 43 and the Bucks 7 of 27 from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo tried to lead the Bucks to a second straight improbable comeback.

Boston led 84-70 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter and was up 84-73 when officials ruled Grant Williams had drawn a charge for Antetokounmpo’s fifth foul. But the Bucks challenged the call and it was overturned on replay, instead sending Antetokounmpo to the line with four fouls.

Antetokounmpo made both free throws to start an 8-0 run that got the Bucks back into the game. The Bucks trimmed the margin to 85-81 on Antetokounmpo’s 3-pointer with 8:42 left.

Tatum wouldn’t let the Bucks get any closer.

After that 8-0 Bucks spurt, Tatum scored the Celtics’ next 11 points. That included a fadeaway jumper as the shot clock expired to get the lead back to six plus a couple of 3-pointers.

Tatum and Brown each hit a 3-pointer during an 8-0 spurt that closed with Smart's jumper that made it 100-87 with 4:20 remaining.

Boston maintained a double-digit edge the rest of the way.

The Celtics played without forward/center Robert Williams for a third straight game.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Williams suffered a bone bruise in his left knee while colliding with Antetokounmpo in Game 3.

Milwaukee was missing three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton for a ninth consecutive game. Middleton sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round series with the Chicago Bulls.

The first piece of the 76ers’ offseason is set: Doc Rivers will return to coach next season, early exits and all. Another question mark seems somewhat settled; James Harden wants to stay in Philly and the Sixers want him back. All signs point to yes, but no deal — one that could be worth nearly $50 million next season — is guaranteed.

Outside of NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the rest of the roster is fair game headed into another offseason following a second-round exit, this one in six games to the Miami Heat.

The Sixers lost in the Eastern Conference second round four times since 2018 — once as a No. 1 seed — and were swept in the first round in 2020. They haven’t advanced past the second round since 2001 and only twice (1985 the other) since winning their last NBA championship in 1983.

Ten years ago, the Sixers were the plucky underdog that knocked off the top-seeded Bulls to reach the second round. Tired of the early exits, the 76ers soon launched the tirelessly debated Process that yielded Embiid but not much else. The Sixers aren’t about to start again, not with Embiid still in his prime, the Wells Fargo Center packed nightly, and a core that theoretically has pieces that could shape a contender.

Under owners Josh Harris and Dave Blitzer, team president Daryl Morey and Rivers, can this franchise ever win a championship, at least while Embiid is under contract through the 2026-27 season?

“We’re right there,” Rivers said Friday. “We’ve put ourselves in the argument.”

Oh, there’s plenty of arguing in Philly.

Like, why is Rivers coming back? Is Harden worth a max deal? Whose fault is it that Embiid can’t stay healthy?

And there’s this debate, brought back to life after the Heat smoked the Sixers in Games 5 and 6: How could the Sixers have ever let Jimmy Butler go after the 2019 season?

“Tobias Harris over me?!” Butler, the former 76ers guard, said as he walked into Miami’s locker room.

The Sixers have settled into a comfortable routine of 50 wins, a top-half seed in the Eastern Conference, and letting them go as far as Embiid can take them.

“We have one of the best, if not the best, players on the planet,” Morey said. “We have to do more. All of us.”

No player will have to do more next season than Harden. The crazed excitement and all those fake beards fans wore when the Sixers acquired Harden from Brooklyn for Ben Simmons faded in a hurry.

The Sixers realized in a heartbeat — and fans watched in horror in the playoffs — that Harden was no longer the three-time scoring champion and former MVP. Rather, the Sixers acquired a 32-year-old diminished Harden who came up empty against the Heat. Harden had four turnovers, four baskets and did not score in the second half in the Game 6 loss.

“We all know he’s a very skilled player,” Morey said. “We’ll figure out how to use him.”

Morey and Rivers used the usual caveats that a full offseason program and training camp will help the Sixers better figure out how to use Harden. Morey said the Sixers could thrive with Harden “if we can unlock what he brings us.”

So here’s the hiccup. Harden has a $47.4 million player option for 2022-23 and, should he pick it up before July 1, would be eligible to sign a max contract extension for nearly $223 million through the 2026-2027 season. Harden said after Game 6 he would do “whatever it takes to help this team continue to grow,” meaning he could opt out of his deal and agree to return for less money. OK.

Morey said Harden is in next season’s plans.

“That’s been the plan since the trade,” Morey said.