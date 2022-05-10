NBA roundup: Celtics rally past Bucks 116-108, tie series 2-2

Al Horford and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points apiece and led the Boston Celtics’ fourth-quarter comeback in a 116-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night that tied their Eastern Conference semifinal at two games apiece.

The two teams have alternated victories in this best-of-seven series, which continues Wednesday with Game 5 in Boston.

Horford scored 16 points and Tatum 12 in the fourth quarter alone to help the Celtics outscore the defending NBA champion Bucks 43-28 in the final period. Horford’s 30 points were a career playoff high for the 35-year-old veteran.

Tatum scored eight points and Horford had six during a 14-2 run that put the Celtics ahead for good and gave them a 106-96 advantage with 3:33 left. The Bucks wouldn’t cut the margin below six the rest of the way.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.

Tatum had 13 points and five assists while bouncing back from a poor Game 3, when he had 10 points and shot 4 for 19. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each added 18 points for the Celtics.

Horford sparked the rally after Boston trailed by 11 late in the third quarter.

The Celtics tied the game when Horford capped a 10-0 run by driving the baseline and dunking while drawing a foul on Antetokounmpo with 9:51 left. Horford, who normally isn’t very expressive on the court, celebrated the dunk by screaming and pumping his fists.

As Horford landed after completing his dunk, his left arm hit Antetokounmpo’s face, resulting in a technical foul. Jrue Holiday and Horford each sank free throws to make it 81-all.

Horford was just getting started.

After Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez scored the game’s next four points to put the Bucks back ahead, the Celtics responded with a 7-0 run and broke an 85-all tie on Horford's 3-pointer with 8:08 left.

The Bucks regained the lead 94-92 when Antetokounmpo hit a driving layup and drew a foul on Horford with 6:02. But after Antetokounmpo missed the free throw, Horford started the 14-2 run that put the Celtics in control.

Horford hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Celtics back ahead with 5:40 left and followed that with a conventional three-point play that made it 98-94 with 5:09 remaining. Later in the spurt, Tatum had a conventional three-point play and a 3-point basket on consecutive possessions.

The Celtics were playing without post player Robert Williams because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. The Bucks played a seventh straight game without three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton due to a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka expressed optimism before Tuesday’s game that Williams would be available for Game 4. The Bucks haven’t given an indication on when Middleton might return.

Suns’ Williams wins coach of the year

Monty Williams has won NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press.

The NBA is preparing to make the announcement official later Monday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the award hasn’t been officially announced.

Phoenix All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker both posted on social media that Williams had won the award, even though no official announcement has been made.

Suns coach speaks on Paul incident

Suns coach Monty Williams said the NBA should consider having a special section in the stands reserved for the families of visiting teams in the wake of Chris Paul’s family being harassed during Sunday’s playoff game in Dallas.

The incident happened during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and Suns.

ESPN reported that members of Paul’s family had been harassed by fans and that some in the crowd made physical contact with them. The Mavs said the fan was ejected.

Ex-NBA player Payne shot to death

Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting in Florida. He was 31.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority, 29, was present at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.