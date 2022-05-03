NBA roundup: Heat, Suns win conference semifinals openers

Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Heat topped the shorthanded 76ers 106-92 on Monday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Jimmy Butler added 15 points for the top-seeded Heat, who got 10 points from Gabe Vincent and P.J. Tucker.

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, the MVP finalist who isn’t even in Miami while recovering from an orbital fracture and concussion — injuries suffered in Philadelphia’s first-round-clinching win at Toronto. He’s not expected to play in Game 2.

And as would be expected, he was missed. Tobias Harris scored 27 points for Philadelphia, which got 19 from Tyrese Maxey and 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists from James Harden.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Miami.

Miami came out as aggressive as could be, putting Tucker on Harden and having him guard him the entire 94 feet of the floor in a similar approach to what the Heat utilized against Atlanta’s Trae Young in the first round series.

It worked — for a while. Miami led by as many as 12 in the opening quarter, then a 10-2 run fueled by eight points from Herro gave the Heat a 13-point edge at 37-24 to mark their biggest of the half. The margin was still 46-36 midway through the second after another Herro basket.

The rest of the half was all Philly.

Miami went 1 for 9 from the field over the final 6 minutes of the half, with four turnovers in there as well, and Philadelphia went on a 15-4 spurt. Harden’s shot in the lane with 28 seconds left put the 76ers up 51-50, their first lead of the night and the score that they took into the locker room.

The 76ers scored the first four points of the second half, going up by five. That was as good as it got for the 76ers.

Adebayo took a bullet pass from Tucker for a dunk that put Miami up 62-61, and that would be the final lead change of the night. It was the start of a 10-0 run that built a cushion, and then an 13-2 run early in the fourth decided matters and pushed the Heat edge out to 98-77.

Ayton, Booker lead top-seeded Suns past Mavericks 121-114

Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 23 and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns rolled to a 121-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns never trailed, jumping to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes and rarely let off the gas. They shot 50.5% from the field, won the rebounding edge 51-36 and beat the Mavericks for the 10th straight time, counting regular season games.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. It’s the first time Dallas has advanced to the postseason’s second round in Doncic’s four-year NBA career.

Doncic and Maxi Kleber looked ready for the challenge but the rest of the Mavs didn’t do much until it was too late. Kleber finished with 19 points.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Phoenix.

Dumars leaves Kings for high-ranking NBA league office job

Joe Dumars, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, is leaving the Sacramento Kings organization after three years to take a high-ranking position in the NBA office.

The league announced Monday that Dumars, a respected former player and team executive with more than 30 years of experience in the NBA, has been appointed as the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations. Dumars will move into his new role May 9, reporting to Byron Spruell, the league’s president of basketball operations.

Smart questionable for Game 2 against Bucks with bruised quad

Marcus Smart has a bruised right quad — banged multiple times during Game 1 against the Bucks — that has affected his availability for Game 2 on Tuesday night in Boston Garden.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said the point guard is questionable because of the injury, which has been an issue for some time.