Boys golf: NBL standouts battle through tough conditions at league postseason qualifier

Some of the North Bay League’s top golfers battled through windy conditions to post impressive scores at the North Bay League individual qualifier Monday at Rooster Run Golf Course in Petaluma.

Cardinal Newman’s William Carlson and Ryan Bello shared medalist honors with scores of six-over par 78, two of only three players in the 18-player field to shoot under 80. Maria Carrillo’s Langston Alexander was the other, coming in at 79. Those three made up the top-three finishers in the NBL-Oak division.

The top three finishers among NBL-Redwood competitors were Healdsburg’s Beckett Little (81), St. Vincent’s Hudson Stipp (84) and Rancho Cotate’s Logan Christian (88).

A full list of individual qualifiers from the NBL for the North Coast Section championships over the next two weeks has yet to be determined. Windsor and Ukiah, the league champions from the Oak and Redwood divisions, respectively, have qualified as teams for the NCS Division 1 Championships in two weeks at Tilden Park. Cardinal Newman, which finished second in the Oak, could qualify as an at-large bid for the Division 2 Championship next week at Peacock Gap.

If the Cardinals make the cut as a team, nearly the entire field from the NBL qualifiers will advance to the postseason. The top five individuals who are not a qualifying team from both the Oak and Redwood division make the cut.

Full seeding for the NCS championships will be announced later this week.

The full results of Monday’s NBL qualifier are below.

Oak

William Carlson, Cardinal Newman - 78

Ryan Bello, Cardinal Newman - 78

Langston Alexander, Maria Carrillo - 79

Dominic Neri, Maria Carrillo - 80

Cambron Nevill, Analy - 81

Justin Sullivan, Maria Carrillo - 82

Grant Wilhelm, Cardinal Newman- 82

Jon Rasso, Cardinal Newman - 84

Chase Mandel, Cardinal Newman - 87

Jared Roy, Cardinal Newman - 87

Hunter Ellisen, Montgomery - 87

Devon Pennington, Analy - 92

Redwood

Beckett Little, Healdsburg - 81

Hudson Stipp, St. Vincent - 84

Logan Christian, Rancho Cotate - 88

Austin Fettkether, Rancho Cotate - 88

Graham Highfield, Healdsburg - 91

Bishop Gifillan, St. Vincent - 106

