North Bay League rules Cardinal Newman girls basketball a competitive anomaly. Here’s what that means.

In a move to try to even the playing field and reduce lopsided results in girls basketball, North Bay League officials have started the process of limiting Cardinal Newman’s participation in league play.

Principals of NBL schools met last week and voted 7-5 to declare Cardinal Newman a “competitive anomaly” in the league, citing an extended run of dominant seasons.

While not a full removal from the league, if the ruling is approved by the North Coast Section it would exclude the high school’s girls team from certain aspects of league basketball competition.

If approved, the Cardinals’ league schedule would be reduced from 10 to five games, but they would get the automatic playoff bid from the Oak division.

What still needs to be decided by the NBL is whether Cardinal Newman would be eligible to win the league title, whether its players would remain eligible for all-league honors and if the team would be included in the league’s postseason tournament.

NBL Commissioner Jan Smith Billing and Assistant Commissioner Dean Haskins both believe that Cardinal Newman should still be included in the latter two items, but said more discussion is needed about the league pennant.

Those potential changes hinge on whether or not the NCS Alignment Committee and Board of Managers sign off on the ruling. The Board of Managers will have final approval but is not set to meet again until next year, so the ruling, if approved, would not be implemented until the 2023-24 season.

Cardinal Newman took exception to the vote. Head coach Monica Mertle said on Thursday she felt that her team was being kicked out of the league and questioned why such a measure was being taken against her program.

She argued that other NBL teams in other sports have been as dominant, if not more so, than hers over a longer period of time.

“We talk a lot about equity and fairness, and the fairest thing to do would be to analyze all programs that have had a history of success and that obviously hasn’t happened and there’s been no interest in that happening,” she said.

Mertle mentioned the Montgomery boys soccer team as well as the Maria Carrillo cross country and track and field teams, which have all been dominant against local competition over the last decade-plus. The Maria Carrillo girls cross country team has won the league title every year since 2003, while the boys cross country team has done the same since 2012.

Smith Billing and other league officials conceded that other programs may need to be examined as competitive anomalies, but added that Cardinal Newman fits the criteria regardless.

“Cardinal Newman is a very, very fine girls basketball team,” Smith Billing said on Thursday. “The program has really developed under Monica and they’re just better than everyone else in our league.

“I understand why it might feel like they’re being kicked out, but no, you’re just getting a reduction in games,” she added.

Mertle disagreed with that assertion.

“We’re creating an experience where not only do we have limited league games, but limited local games - limited home games means that our kids don’t get to play in front of their fans, their peers, their crowd,” she argued. “So, to say that we’re still a league member like everything is the same, it’s really not.”

Mertle also alleged that her gender played a role in the ruling. She is one of only two women head basketball coaches in the NBL and pondered why similar measures haven’t been enacted for the male coaches at the aforementioned programs at Montgomery and Maria Carrillo.

“I can’t help but feel that our program, and myself included, have been targeted,” she said. “…. All of those programs are led by male coaches, and one of those coaches has won the league championship every single year since I graduated from high school.

“While I understand the rule, and I understand that we meet the criteria for the rule, I also know that rules were not meant to disproportionately affect female athletes and female coaches.”

Smith Billing strongly pushed back against the claim that gender played into the decision.

“It’s nothing at all to do with gender,” she said. “It’s everything to do with the 45-point differential on average, over more than the five years that are required to be name a competitive anomaly.”

The NCS defines a competitive anomaly as a team that has “demonstrated a competitive dominance in specific sports for five or more years against the member schools of their leagues.” This includes a dominant win/loss record and average margin of victory.

Over the past five seasons, Cardinal Newman is 54-0 in league games and has posted an average margin of victory of 44.97 points over league opponents, according to data compiled by the NBL in its rationale for the decision. Additionally, Cardinal Newman has only had one game decided by single digits in the last seven years and hasn’t lost a league game since the 2013-14 season.