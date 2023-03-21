NCAA Women’s Tournament: Miami holds off Indiana rally to advance in March Madness

MICHAEL MAROT
ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 20, 2023, 10:07PM
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Destiny Harden wanted the ball in her hands.

After losing to eventual national champion South Carolina on the road last March, after helping her team complete a historic comeback two days earlier and after seeing top-seeded Indiana tie the score on a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left, Harden wanted to close it out.

She did.

Following a timeout, she got the ball into the middle of the lane and made the tie-breaking shot with 3.5 seconds left, giving ninth-seeded Miami a 70-68 road victory Monday night and its first Sweet 16 trip since 1992.

“It was the exact same play as last year so I should have known it was coming to me,” Harden said. “I just thank the coaches for trusting me, the players for trusting me and it feels good to come through and get to the Sweet 16.”

Monday’s stunner capped two monumental moments this weekend for Miami (21-12) and a wild second round in the NCAA Tournament with two No. 1 seeds falling in consecutive days. Stanford was upset on its home court Sunday night — marking the first time since 1998 two top seeds were eliminated before the regional semifinals.

It came as a huge shock to the 14,000 fans packed into Assembly Hall. But instead of celebrating the Hoosiers taking another big step forward, the fans watched in disbelief as Miami ran around and rolled around on the Hoosiers home court as All-American center Mackenzie Holmes broke down in tears before the handshake line formed.

The Hurricanes meant no disrespect.

“I tell my players to act like you’ve been here before, but we haven’t been so we were being foolish,” longtime Miami coach Katie Meier said. “I looked around for any player who wanted to hug me.”

Lola Pendande led Miami with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Harden had 18 points including the biggest basket on a night she scored career point No. 1,000. She also played a key role in Saturday’s rally from a 17-point halftime deficit.

The Hoosiers (28-4) never led in front of a raucous crowd that grew increasingly agitated with how the game was called and uneasy about how it played out. Indiana trailed from the moment Miami broke a 2-2 tie until Holmes' layup made it 58-58 with 3:53 left to play and fought its way back from a 12-point halftime deficit.

Yet in the waning moments, they blew two chances to take the lead in the final 40 seconds — a missed layup from Chloe Moore-McNeil and an uncharacteristic errant midrange jumper from Grace Berger before Moore-McNeil finally tied it at 68 with a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left.

But the Hoosiers couldn't stop Harden then turned the ball over on their final possession, sealing their first home loss all season and the second for Indiana basketball in two nights to Miami, whose men's team also beat Indiana in the second round.

Holmes had 22 points and nine rebounds after sitting out Saturday with a sore knee. Berger finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists in her final home game.

“It's hard to put into words right now. Obviously, I'm very upset," Holmes said, her voice cracking as the tears again flowed. “My last game with Grace, she shouldn't go out like this. It's been great to play with her for four years. It hurts to go out this way.”

No. 4 Villanova 76, No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 57

Maddy Siegrist scored 31 points and sent the winningest team in Villanova history into the Sweet 16 for the second time in program history with a win over Florida Gulf Coast.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (30-6) won their record 30th game and celebrated the March Madness milestone in front of another packed house at the Pavilion. Siegrist, the first-team AP All-American, made 13 of 24 shots in what was likely her final home game. The four-year star has left some wiggle room that she could return for a fifth season, but all signs point toward her playing in the WNBA this summer.

One thing is sure, Siegrist is headed to the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats are going for the first time since 2003 -- the coach of that team, Harry Perretta, watched this one from behind the basket -- and they will the play winner of Monday’s game in Indianapolis between top-seeded Indiana and No. 9 seed Miami.

SEATTLE 3 REGION

No. 4 Tennessee 94, No. 12 Toledo 47

Reserves Sara Puckett and Jillian Hollingshead led five Lady Vols in double figures with 13 points apiece as host Tennessee routed Toledo.

This is the first time since 2015 and 2016 that Tennessee (25-11) has reached consecutive Sweet 16s and the first in coach Kellie Harper’s fourth season. The Lady Vols now have reached the Sweet 16 for the 36th time as the only program to play in all 41 NCAA Tournaments.

Toledo (29-5) snapped a program record 17-game winning streak and missed out on its first Sweet 16. The Rockets lost for the first time since Jan. 18 at Bowling Green, which was avenged in the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship for their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2017.

Quinesha Lockett led Toledo with 19 points.

No. 3 Ohio State 71, No. 6 North Carolina 69

Jacy Sheldon made a tiebreaking jumper in the lane with 1.8 seconds left to lift host Ohio State to a win over North Carolina and help the Buckeyes advance to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

With the game tied, Sheldon took the pass from Eboni Walker and floated in the game-winning score. North Carolina had one final chance, but turned it over with a second remaining.

Ohio State (27-7) saw its 12-point lead with 7:02 to go erased as the Tar Heels went on a 13-2 run midway through the fourth quarter. The Tar Heels did most of that run without star Deja Kelly, who exited midway through the final quarter with a leg injury. She went to the locker room, but returned to the court a short time later.

Trailing 66-63, Kelly made two free throws before Paulina Paris made a layup in transition to give the Tar Heels (22-11) its first lead of the game with 2:09 left.

No. 2 UConn 77, No. 7 Baylor 58

Azzi Fudd scored 16 of her 22 points in a decisive third quarter, leading host UConn to a win over Baylor and into a 29th straight Sweet 16.

Aaliyah Edwards added 19 points and Nika Muhl had 10 assists for the Huskies (31-5). Dorka Juhasz chipped in with 11 points and Caroline Ducharme added 10.

Ja’mee Asberry scored 15 points and Jaden Owens had 14 for Baylor, which finishes its season 20-13. Bella Fontleroy scored 12 points for the Bears, who made 12 3-pointers after hitting 14 in their first-round win over Alabama.

But the Huskies dominated inside, outscoring the Bears 36-12 in the paint and outrebounding Baylor 42-31.

SEATTLE 4 REGION

No. 5 Louisville 73, No. 4 Texas 51

Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points and Louisville rolled over Texas on the Longhorns’ home court to send the the Cardinals to the Sweet 16 for the sixth NCAA Tournament in row.

In a matchup of two teams that began the season in the Top 10 only to all out of the rankings before regrouping late, the Cardinals smothered the Longhorns and standout point guard Rori Harmon all night, stretching a 14-point halftime lead to 21 by end of the third quarter.

Louisville (25-11) led by as much as 27 early in the fourth. The win sends the Cardinals to the Seattle 4 Region to play No. 8-seed Mississippi, which upset No. 1 Stanford on Sunday.

DeYona Gaston scored 12 points to lead Texas (26-10).

No. 6 Colorado 61, No. 3 Duke 53

Quay Miller had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Aaronette Vonleh converted two overtime baskets in the lane after picking up her fourth foul, helping Colorado beat host Duke.

Jaylyn Sherrod had 14 points and Vonleh finished with 12 as the Buffaloes (25-8) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 20 years.

Elizabeth Balogun scored 14 points and Reigan Richardson had 10, but the Blue Devils didn’t hit a field goal in overtime. Duke overcame a 13-point deficit in regulation.

Next up for Colorado is Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Seattle 4 Region semifinals.

Duke lost for the third time in its last four second-round home games in the NCAA tourney.