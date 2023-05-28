NCS baseball: Casa Grande rallies past Maria Carrillo to claim championship

The last time Casa Grande’s baseball team won a North Coast Section title was in 2007.

The Gauchos beat Ukiah 2-0 in that game at Santa Rosa Junior College and were crowned the Class 3A Redwood Empire champions.

Fast forward 16 years, and the Gauchos, the top seed in the Division 2 bracket, can call themselves NCS champions once again.

A groundout ends it! Casa are NCS champions for the first time since 2007 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/gjihpff11w — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 27, 2023

This time around, they used seven hits that led to seven runs in the third inning to put away No. 6 Maria Carrillo in an eventual 9-2 win.

“I’m an alumnus, and I bleed green and gold,” Casa Grande head coach Pete Sikora said. “I was handed a great tradition. Casa Grande baseball has been a powerhouse in the region for the past 20-something years. It’s important for me to keep that rolling. We knew coming into this season we had a special group of guys, and it took everybody.”

“Our whole saying is ‘tradition never graduates,’” junior pitcher Austin Steeves added. “There’s so many emotions going on right now, it’s been a while since we won one of these (pennants), and we just want to carry on the tradition.”

It almost wasn’t to be, however, as Maria Carrillo drew first blood off Casa starter Jeffrey Rice. Matt Anderson ripped an RBI double and scored Gio Lucchesi. Then Anderson scored off a single by Nate Sanders.

Those would be the only hits Carrillo would get all game.

Rice doubled down after that, striking out two batters and inducing a huge double play in the top of the third. He threw a total of 40 pitches in his three innings of work.

The Gauchos offense, which didn’t do much in the first two innings, woke up in the bottom of the third. JT Summers started things off with a two-run single to tie the game, and Alex Cruz hit a single that hit the back fence to load the bases yet again.

That took Carrillo starter Kai Beehler out of the game, and in came Cooper Wood. He hit the first batter he faced, and then gave up two RBI singles in a row. With the score now 6-2, Steeves walked to score another.

That set everything up perfectly for Steeves to do what he does best.

The lefty, who has been the undisputed ace of the Gauchos’ pitching staff, took the mound in the top of the fourth and went to work. He threw four innings of no-hit ball, while only walking one and striking out two.

“My mindset was, ‘We’re going to go win this right now,’” Steeves said after the game, the championship medal draped around his neck.

Meanwhile, at the plate, Casa got two more runs. Summers crushed a triple that gave him another RBI, and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Rice. Heading into the top of the seventh, the Gauchos led by seven.

Steeves got the first two batters to fly out, and then induced a grounder to shortstop Jordan Giacomini, who fired it to Cruz at first — and the Gauchos began celebrating on the mound.

Junior ace @AustinSteeves24 threw four innings of no-hit ball in relief, securing the 9-2 win for @Gaucho_Baseball and a trip to NorCals #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/SXysGnPECf — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 27, 2023

The Gauchos (23-5) will now await their fate when the Northern California brackets are released Sunday. As a champion, they have an automatic bid.

The Pumas (16-10) will also be looking at the brackets closely, as they could get in as an at-large selection.

