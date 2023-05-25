NCS baseball: Casa Grande rolls Redwood to reach Division 2 title game

The green and gold pennants hang high up on the fenced backstop of Casa Grande’s baseball field, serving as a reminder of the heights the program has reached.

From 2001 to 2007, the Gauchos won five North Coast Section titles, including four in a row over the final four years of that stretch. But over the last decade — since realignment in 2009 — adding to their collection has been a difficult task for the Gauchos.

They’ve come close recently, reaching the semifinals in 2022 and 2019 and making the Division 2 title game in 2017, but another banner remained elusive.

The Gauchos will have a chance to change that this weekend.

Casa Grande punched its ticket to the NCS Division 2 title game with an 8-2 win over fifth-seeded Redwood in front of a capacity crowd on a cool and windy Wednesday evening.

The top-seeded Gauchos (22-5) got a sterling performance from starting pitcher Austin Steeves and ran away with the game early behind a seven-run second inning before coasting to the finish. They’ll be looking to capture their first NCS title since 2007 on Saturday at College of Marin against Sonoma County foe Maria Carrillo.

The No. 6 seed in Division 2 rallied for a 6-2 win over No. 7 Benicia in Wednesday’s other semifinal game.

First pitch for the title game is set for 1 p.m.

“We have expectations every year as Casa Grande baseball, when we take the field in February, we’re going to run deep in the playoffs,” Casa Grande head coach Pete Sikora said. “Here we are, again, and we have a great opportunity. Let’s see what we can do with it.”

Steeves, a junior lefty who’s taken the North Bay by storm this year, was on his game once again. He struck out six with a walk and three hits allowed in his five innings of work to improve on his already eye-popping numbers.

On the year, he’s now 9-3 with a 0.46 earned run average, 136 strikeouts to 16 walks and 31 hits allowed in 75⅓ innings.

He started off a bit shaky in the first, surrendering a hard-hit leadoff single and then hitting a batter shortly after, but catcher JT Summers helped him get out of trouble by throwing out a runner trying to steal third before Steeves came back and ended the inning with a strikeout.

Redwood (19-9) got runners to second base in the third and fourth, but Steeves stranded them on base both times.

“The first inning I left a couple over the plate, too easy to hit,” he said. “After that I was just trying to pound down in the zone and they couldn’t touch it down in the zone.”

The Gauchos started the scoring in the first inning when Jeffrey Rice won a battle of an at-bat, sending the 10th pitch he saw into center to score Summers — who reached base on a two-out single — from second.

Then, the hosts poured it on in the second. A leadoff single was followed by a sacrifice bunt before the floodgates opened. Casa went error, single, walk, single, single to open up a 5-0 lead, highlighted by RBI hits from Steeves, Summers and a two-RBI knock from Alex Cruz.

After a strikeout and another walk loaded the bases with two outs, Elijah Sullivan continued the onslaught with a two-run single to make it 7-0. Jesse Calkin scored a batter later when Danny Mercado reached on an error.

When the dust cleared, the Gauchos led 8-0 after sending 13 batters to the plate — six who reached base on hits, two on walks and two more on errors.

“Once one guy got, on we just started building momentum,” Steeves said. “Then we just kept building.”

The eight runs allowed by Redwood ace Rory Minty, who entered the game 10-1 and sporting a 0.96 ERA, were double his previous season high for a single game.

Cruz led the way offensively for Casa, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Sullivan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Summer 2-for-3 with an RBI. Steeves and Rice were each 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Steeves exited after the fifth at 74 pitches, one under the cap that would allow him to pitch in the title game on Saturday. CIF rules state that pitchers get 30 outs in a calendar week and need only two days rest if they throw between 51-75 pitches in a game.

Steeves will get the start Saturday and have 15 outs to work with. He, along with his teammates, have been dreaming of bringing a pennant home to Casa since before high school.

“It’s great to get to this point with this team,” Steeves said. “We have a special group of guys and just trying to carry on like the sign says out there — ‘Tradition never graduates’ — just being able to carry that on and putting up those pennants, hopefully we get a gold one up there soon.”

