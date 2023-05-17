NCS baseball: Cloverdale rolls past Sonoma Academy 12-3

No. 10 Cloverdale scored 12 runs on 15 hits as the Eagles beat No. 7 Sonoma Academy 12-3 in an NCS baseball Division 5 playoff opener Tuesday.

While the game was close early on, it was in the top of the sixth inning when Cloverdale did the most damage. Up 5-2, the Eagles broke out for a five-run frame and increased their lead to 10-2. Caden Axell, who would go 4-for-5 on the day, would get an RBI single to highlight the high-scoring inning.

The Eagles’ bats were hot from the get-go. On the first pitch of the game by Coyotes starter Joel Zimmer, Axell ripped a double to right center. Zimmer then walked the next batter and hit the batter after that, and the Eagles were threatening early with the bases loaded.

Casey Lemley then hit a two-run single to left, and that was followed by a fielders’ choice to give Cloverdale an early 3-0 lead.

The Coyotes did some scoring of their own in the bottom of the first. Cloverdale starter Nick Beeson walked Eli Tukman, and Sonoma Academy had the bases loaded with one out.

Two wild pitches later, and it was a one-score ballgame. Sijie Zeng and Zimmer both crossed home plate to make it 3-2.

Cloverdale would get another in the top of the second, as Casey Lemley earned yet another RBI. Another run in the fifth saw the Eagles leading 5-2 before the big fifth inning.

After giving up those first few runs, Beeson settled down in the circle and went to work. He threw a complete game and struck out ten batters while walking four.

For the Coyotes, Zimmer allowed five earned runs on eight hits while striking out three in five and a third innings of work. Zeng threw 1⅔ innings of relief, allowing two earned runs on seven hits.

Cloverdale will now play second-seeded University at Paul Goode Field in San Francisco at 5 p.m. Ftoday The Red Devils were 9-0 winners over No. 15 South Fork in their opener.

