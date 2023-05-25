NCS baseball: Maria Carrillo reaches section title game

For the first time since going back-to-back in 2018 and 2019, Maria Carrillo (16-9) is in the North Coast Section Division 2 championship baseball game.

It took every ballplayer, but the sixth-seeded Pumas knocked off No. 7 Benicia 6-2 on Wednesday night in Santa Rosa.

“They battle,” Maria Carrillo head coach Sam Bruno said of his players. “They battle, they compete and they refuse to lose at times; honestly, it’s impressive. Just the way they grinded out at-bats today and make their guys throw and get the payoff pitch. Those guys are battle-tested.”

The true difference Wednesday came off the bat of the Pumas’ Matt Anderson. With two outs and runners on first and second in the bottom of the fifth, Anderson caused all types of problems with a slow roller, which scored Cooper Wood. Anderson then beat the throw to first, and Gio Lucceshi raced home to give the Pumas a 3-2 lead.

Matt Anderson causes all types of trouble with a slow roller, scoring Wood. Anderson beats the throw to first, then @GioLucchesi1 races home as the Pumas are back in the lead, 3-2. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/02JprFpCEm — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 25, 2023

That play came right after Benicia took their first and only lead of the game via a Myles Cooper home run, which scored two runs.

From there, the Pumas continued to pounce. They scored another three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, further increasing their lead and giving ace Josh Volmerding some insurance heading into the seventh.

One double play and a groundout later, Volmerding and the rest of the Carrillo squad celebrated around the pitcher’s mound.

The Pumas will now face top-seeded Casa Grande at 1 p.m. Saturday at College of Marin in Kentfield. The Gauchos were 8-2 winners over No. 5 Redwood in the division’s other semifinal.

Ace high

Just as he’s done all season long, Pumas star Volmerding shows up when needed most.

Wednesday was no exception, as the Cal Poly SLO-bound left-hander was dealing yet again. He wasted no time, either.

In the top of the first, Volmerding struck out two straight batters to end it. Fast forward to the fourth, and struck out the first two batters before inducing a pop-out on a foul tip.

Volmerding’s strikeout count reached seven total in the outing.

@joshvolmerding talks here about the win, him being able to recover after Benicia took the lead, and how he feels about the Pumas headed to the championship game #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/xgPHuCHQXw — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 25, 2023

He also allowed two runs on three hits to help send the Pumas to Saturday’s title game.

“It wasn’t my best, but I worked through it,” Volmerding said of his performance on the bump. “I wasn’t throwing as hard as I usually do, but to counteract that I was locating all of my pitches well.”

Everywhere and anywhere

If Volmerding was the ace on the mound, then Wood was the ace pretty much everywhere else.

The Pumas’ leadoff hitter had one heck of a game, scoring three runs and going 1-2 at the plate with a double. It was his defense, however, that helped the Pumas early on.

In the top of the third, Wood got on his horse and chased down three fly balls — two that were straight to center and one that was deep right-center. That nullified any extra-base attempt by Benicia, and kept the early 1-0 lead for the Pumas intact.

