NCS baseball playoffs: Cardinal Newman advances to title game, St. Vincent falls short

Tuesday was an interesting day for baseball in Sonoma County, with two thrilling games with vastly different endings.

Cardinal Newman, the top seed in the North Coast Section Division 3 tournament, halted a seventh-inning comeback effort by its opponent and will look to secure its second straight section pennant Saturday.

In Division 5, fourth-seeded St. Vincent de Paul saw an early lead slip away to finish the season one game shy of the NCS championship game.

Also, both Casa Grande and Maria Carrillo will look to punch their tickets to championship weekend tomorrow.

Let’s take a look.

Division 3

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 5, No. 5 Bishop O’Dowd 2

Despite the Cardinals (26-1) scoring their five runs in the first two innings, they certainly made it interesting in the latter part of the game.

Down three runs with one out in the top of the seventh, O’Dowd loaded the bases with two straight walks after initially walking the leadoff batter. Evan Sandoval, who was on the mound to see out the game for Newman, then struck out the next two batters to end the threat and send the Cardinals to the NCS championship game.

After O’Dowd scored the game’s first run in the top of the first, RBI singles by both Diego Boardman and Raul Valdivia got Newman on the board as the Cardinals answered with a three-run first.

“They played well,” head coach Derek DeBenedetti said of his team’s performance. “We scored early, which was great. They scored a run in the first, so it was good to bounce back with three runs right away. Rota found his rhythm and pitched outstanding for five innings.”

Two more runs came by way of Nate Niehaus and Anane Wilson in the following frame. Wilson’s groundout scored Landen Rota, while Mason Lerma scored on a passed ball during Niehaus’ at-bat.

From there, it was all about the Newman pitchers.

Rota led things off, and he got the win, going five innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out six. Both Sandoval and Jack Larson threw an inning apiece out of the bullpen, combining for four strikeouts and zero runs.

The Cardinals will now go for their second straight NCS title when they host No. 3 Campolindo at 1 p.m. Saturday. Newman beat San Marin 8-2 to win the title last year.

Division 5

No. 8 Athenian 8, No. 4 St. Vincent 6

St. Vincent, which had a 6-0 lead going into the sixth inning, saw Athenian score eight runs in the final two innings to shock the Mustangs and head to the NCS championship game.

The Mustangs got off to the best start possible, as Josh Malik almost went the opposite way for a three-run home run. It landed just in front of the fence, however, and bounced over. That ground-rule double still scored a run, however, and it was an early 1-0 lead for the Mustangs.

Fast forward to the third inning, and Eddy Stone, who homered last game, crushed a no-doubt home run to right-center that scored two runs for St. Vincent. Two batters later, Malik hit the ball to the opposite side of the field yet again, but this time it cleared the fence for a home run. Joseph Edwards followed that up with an RBI single, and suddenly it was 5-0 St. Vincent.

Absolute NO-DOUBT shot from @e_stone12, who homered last game as week. Two-run shot that gives the Mustangs a 3-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/75PowKrqZB — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 24, 2023

The Mustangs would get one more run in the bottom of the fourth. It was Malik again, this time off the center field fence.

In the meantime, Stone, who got the start on the mound, was dealing. The senior went 5⅓ innings pitched, with two runs allowed on four hits and five strikeouts. He was pulled in the top of the sixth after giving up a two-run home run.

“(Eddy) did a great job,” St. Vincent head coach Jim Selvitella said. “He got out of a couple spots early, and I’m proud of him.”

St. Vincent’s offense threatened in the bottom of the sixth. The Mustangs had the bases loaded with two outs, but Thomas Graziano flied out to end the inning.

Things only got worse from there.

The Owls took advantage, scoring six runs in the top of the seventh to complete their comeback with eight unanswered runs. The home team went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh to end the Mustangs’ season.

“Credit to that team over there,” Selvitella said of Athenian. “They battled, never gave up, are well-coached and at the top of the seventh, the ball dropped for them.”

St. Vincent ends its season with an overall record of 13-14, finishing fourth in the NBL-Redwood with a 4-8 league mark.

