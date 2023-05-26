With the North Coast Section softball championship games for Sonoma County teams concluding Friday night, Saturday brings a pair of title contests in baseball.

Three Sonoma County teams will be vying for a section pennant — and two of them will be playing each other.

In Division 2, No. 1 Casa Grande will face No. 6 Maria Carrillo in an matchup of top teams from the NBL-Oak and Vine Valley leagues.

Meanwhile, in Division 3, Cardinal Newman will look for its second consecutive NCS pennant against third-seeded Campolindo.

Division 2

No. 1 Casa Grande vs. No. 6 Maria Carrillo at College of Marin, 1 p.m. It’s an all-Sonoma County final in this one, as the Gauchos (22-5) and Pumas (16-9)take center stage.

The top seed in the bracket, Casa has had a couple of close games early on, but their pitching has done its due diligence. Junior lefty Austin Steeves has been on fire so far, throwing 12 shutout innings in two games, including a 3-0 win over No. 16 Northgate.

In a 4-2 win against No. 9 San Marin in the second round, Casa’s Jeffrey Rice, Jordan Giacomini and Brady Laubscher combined for seven strikeouts on the mound.

The one question mark that surrounded the Gauchos was their offensive execution. Well, they put that to bed against No. 5 Redwood in the semifinals, scoring seven runs in the second inning en route to an 8-2 win.

Carrillo’s road to the championship game is certainly one less traveled.

The Pumas went to extras in their opener against No. 11 Tamalpais, walking it off in the eighth inning. As if things couldn’t get any wilder, they upset No. 3 Marin Catholic 8-7 in a game where they were down 5-0 at one point. They tied it at 7 in the top of the seventh and won in extras.

They also were down in the semifinals to No. 7 Benicia before rallying to win 6-3.

While the Pumas might not have the big names Casa does (apart from Cal Poly-bound Josh Volmerding), they do have speed.

That is no more apparent than at the top of the lineup, where Cooper Wood and Gio Lucchesi bat. Wood had quite the game against Benicia, scoring three runs while making sure-handed catches in center field.

Steeves will go for Casa on the bump, as he threw one fewer pitch than the threshold of 75 against Redwood. Volmerding threw 105 pitches Wednesday against Benicia, making him ineligible to go Saturday.

We’ll see how this one shakes out.

Division 3

No. 1 Cardinal Newman vs. No. 3 Campolindo at Cardinal Newman, 1 p.m. The top-seeded Cardinals (26-1) are looking for their second straight NCS title.

After having a first-round bye, Newman had to dig deep in the second round, scoring three runs in the fifth inning to knock off No. 8 St. Mary’s 3-0.

The Cardinals fell behind early again against No. 5 Bishop O’Dowd, trailing 1-0 before scoring five runs in the first two innings. That was enough to get the 5-2 win and a trip to the finale.

A big piece of the Cardinals’ success this season has been pitching ace Mason Lerma.

Lerma threw a two-hit, complete-game shutout in the win over St. Mary’s, and boasts a 1.35 ERA with 96 strikeouts on the season.

The rest of the Newman rotation has been equally as impressive, as the trio of Landen Rota, Jack Larson and Evan Sandoval combined for 10 strikeouts and four hits in the win over O’Dowd.

They’ll be facing a Campolindo (18-8-1) team that has been in a close game every round of these playoffs. Campo beat No. 14 Kennedy 4-3, No. 6 Novato 2-1 and upset No. 2 Redwood Christian 4-0.

The Cougars are led by senior Hideki Prather, a do-it-all catcher who has 34 hits and five home runs on the season. He has been an integral part of Campo’s second-place finish in the Diablo-Foothill league.

They featured a plethora of pitchers this season, but the trio of Hudson Pergamit, Philip Jagard and Dom Caruso have the most appearances. Those three have combined for 63 of the team’s 131 strikeouts this season.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.