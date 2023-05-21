The quarterfinals of the North Coast Section playoffs Saturday saw a wild slate of games across the region.

The headliner was Maria Carrillo, which outlasted third-seeded Marin Catholic in a back-and-forth extra-innings victory. After rallying from a 5-0 deficit, the Pumas tied the game but were down to their last out before Lorenzo Parker hit a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth for the win.

The other big story from the weekend was Windsor getting upset at home by seventh-seeded Benicia. The Panthers broke things open in the middle innings to end the Jaguars’ season earlier than expected again.

Ukiah also couldn’t replicate its postseason magic from last year, stymied by some stellar pitching from fifth-seeded Redwood and in Division 4, Healdsburg fell on the road.

On the other side, top-seeded teams Cardinal Newman and Casa Grande both advanced to the quarterfinals in their divisions.

Here’s a full breakdown of Saturday’s quarterfinal games.

Division 2

No. 1 Casa Grande 4, No. 9 San Marin 2: A 2-2 game until the fourth, the host Gauchos took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame behind RBI hits from Austin Steeves and Danny Mercado, who both led the offensive charge Saturday.

Steeves had a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs while Mercado finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Alex Cruz also doubled with an RBI.

Jeffrey Rice was clutch out of the bullpen, allowing just two hits and a walk with three strikeouts over his 3⅔ innings of relief to earn the win. Jordan Giacomini entered with two outs in the seventh to earn the save.

Casa Grande (21-5) will host No. 5 Redwood (19-8) in the semifinals Wednesday.

No. 7 Benicia 9, No. 2 Windsor 1: A scoreless tie until the fourth, the Panthers broke things open with four runs in the inning and then slammed the door with five more in the top of the seventh.

The Jaguars (19-8) scored their lone run in the fifth and threatened for more with the game still in striking distance but were unable to capitalize on their chances. They finished with eight hits but also committed five errors for the game.

None of the nine runs Windsor pitchers allowed were earned. Jaxon Leo allowed four unearned runs in 3⅔ innings of work while striking out six and allowing five hits. Jon Bettiga struck out three with a walk and five unearned runs over the final 3⅓ innings.

At the plate, Elijah Hackathorn had a pair of doubles, Seth England had an RBI and Noah Strozewski had two hits, including a double.

No. 5 Redwood 8, No. 4 Ukiah 4: The Wildcats’ defense of their Division 2 NCS title ended in the quarterfinals as they ran into a buzz saw in Giants starting pitcher Rex Solle.

Redwood’s ace limited Ukiah (16-7) to just four hits while striking out 13 and walking two in a complete-game outing.

The Giants (19-8) led 2-0 after the first inning, extended their lead to 5-0 after five and then blew the game open with three more runs in the sixth to win going away. Ukiah scored all four of its runs over the sixth and seventh innings.

Luke Schat had two hits with an RBI and Trevor Schlafer doubled with three RBIs to lead the Wildcats at the plate.

No. 6 Maria Carrillo 8, No. 3 Marin Catholic 7 (9 innings): For the second straight game, the Pumas snuck past a team from Marin in extra innings.

Lorenzo Parker had himself a monster game. He not only delivered the go-ahead hit — a solo home run in the top of the ninth — but finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.

The Pumas (15-9) trailed 5-0 early but chipped away in the later innings. A four-run fourth cut it to 6-4 and then solo runs in the fifth and sixth tied the game at 6-6, until the Wildcats broke the tie with a solo run in the bottom of the sixth.

Maria Carrillo came back in the top of the seventh and tied the game on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jason Dalby to force extras.

Cooper Wood was clutch out of the bullpen. He allowed just two hits and struck out three to keep Marin Catholic off the scoreboard for the final three innings.

Maria Carrillo will return home for the semifinals Wednesday, when they’ll host No. 7 Benicia (15-10-1).

Division 3

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 3, No. 8 Saint Mary’s-Albany 0: The Cardinals didn’t manage their first hit until the fifth inning in a surprising start against the visiting Panthers, but went on to score all three runs in the frame while starting pitcher Mason Lerma kept his team in the game with a complete-game shutout on the mound.

Lerma, a UC Davis commit, allowed just two hits with no walks and six strikeouts to improve to 9-0 on the year.

Nate Niehaus broke up the no-hitter with an RBI single in the fifth and then scored two batters later when Landen Rota reached on an error. Jack Lazark and Dante Overholser followed with back-to-back singles to make it 3-0.

Newman (25-1), which is ranked No. 10 in the state by CalHi Sports, will host No. 5 Bishop O’Dowd (15-12) in the semifinals Wednesday. The Cardinals beat the Dragons 8-2 earlier in the season.

Division 4

No. 3 Arcata 6, No. 11 Healdsburg 2: The Greyhounds’ season came to a close up in Humboldt on Saturday afternoon as they fell behind early and couldn’t muster a late rally.

Host Arcata (22-6) led 3-1 after one and 5-2 after three and then added an insurance run in the fifth. Healdsburg (15-12) had a chance late, loading the bases in the seventh inning, but the Tigers got a strikeout to end the game.

Gavin Valls had two hits and scored twice and Jack Domenichelli recorded an RBI. The Greyhounds were limited to just four hits on offense and committed five errors in the field.

Only one of the six runs Domenichelli allowed on the mound was earned. Over his five innings of work, he walked one and struck out two with six hits.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.