NCS baseball: St. Vincent breezes into semifinals; Cloverdale exits

With a light slate for playoff baseball Friday, all eyes were on Petaluma as fourth-seeded St. Vincent took on fifth-seeded Credo in a local North Coast Section matchup.

Down in San Francisco, No. 10 Cloverdale faced No. 2 University after upsetting No. 7 Sonoma Academy earlier this week.

Let’s take a look at how these games, both in Division 5, ended up.

No. 4 St. Vincent de Paul 7, No. 5 Credo 0

Behind hot bats and a near-perfect performance on the mound by Nico Antonini, the Mustangs (13-13) took care of Credo to advance to the NCS Division 5 semifinals.

Antonini, who was stymying batters all day long, had a no-hitter through 5⅔ innings. It was broken up in the top of the sixth, when Credo’s Tony Del Toro hit a bloop single to right that fell just in front of Thomas Grazino’s outstretched glove.

That, plus another single by Kyle Russell, were the only two hits Antonini would allow all game. In a complete-game shutout, he also struck out eight batters.

“I felt dialed in from the get-go,” Antonini said of his outing on the bump. “I just took care of business and that’s how I want to roll the rest of the playoffs.”

Antonini’s at-bats also played a key role in the victory, as he went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

The Mustangs wasted no time getting on the board in the top of the first. Antonini led things off with a double, then two batters later Eddy Stone hit a no-doubt home run to center field. Two batters after that, Josh Malik followed it up with a home run of his own, this time to left center. St. Vincent took an early 3-0 lead.

“It’s been our game plan all season long; we just hit,” St. Vincent head coach Jim Selvitella said. “When you step in the box, look for that one pitch. They are really coming into their own at the right time, and you can see the gradual improvement all the hitters have made.”

Heading into the bottom of the second, Antonini ripped an RBI double that tacked on another run for the Mustangs.

It didn’t end there, as St. Vincent would score three more in the fourth. Cameron Boutilier hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mac Cauz. Then, with two on and one out, Jack Montanos found the gap between short and third, scoring Antonini and Jaret Bosarge.

All the while, Antonini was dealing.

@NicoAntonini4 talks postgame about his performance on the mound, the Mustangs play at the plate, and more. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/xOFdEagzKw — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 20, 2023

Credo ends the season with a 12-5 overall record, as well as winning the NCL II title with a 9-1 league mark.

St. Vincent will now host eighth-seeded Athenian (8-14), which upset top-seeded Head-Royce 8-5, at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 2 University 10, No. 10 Cloverdale 0 (5)

The Eagles fell behind early and couldn’t recover as the Red Devils booked their ticket to the semifinals.

Cloverdale could only muster three hits, and first baseman Casey Lemley had two of those in his two appearances at the plate. Nic Beeson had the other hit, also a single.

Dom Vellutini got the start for Cloverdale, lasting 2⅔ innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and striking out four. Jaedon Toninato threw two innings out of the bullpen.

Cloverdale ends the season with a 9-13 overall record and a 5-9 mark in league play.

