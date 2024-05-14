Prep boys golf: Windsor places 6th, Ukiah 7th at NCS Division 1 championships

The high school boys golf season came to a close for the last few local teams and individuals Monday at the North Coast Section Division 1 championships at Tilden Park Golf Course in Berkeley.

Windsor, the North Bay League Oak division champion, placed sixth overall as a team while Ukiah, the NBL-Redwood champion, finished tied for seventh overall in the 21-team field.

Kadin Jones paced the Jaguars with a score of seven-over par 77, while Jack Laramendy led the Wildcats with a score of 86.

Petaluma’s Trevor Gass posted the lowest score from a local player with a 74.

De La Salle won its third consecutive Division 1 title and advanced to the CIF NorCal regionals next week along with San Ramon Valley and Tamalpais. Four other individuals not on those three teams also qualified for NorCals.

Here are the complete results for local players.

Trevor Gass, Petaluma, 74

Kadin Jones, Windsor, 77

Jake Latz, Windsor, 78

Nick Savano, Windsor 79

Jake Simkins, Windsor, 79

Adam Henry Windsor, 82

Jared Roy, Cardinal Newman, 83

Jack Laramendy, Ukiah, 86

Sam Wright, Windsor, 86

Kallum Thurston, Ukiah, 88

Evan Lodge, Ukiah, 89

Justin Sullivan, Maria Carrillo, 90

Shay Parrish, Ukiah, 91

Jace Schuette, Ukiah, 92

Austin Pardini, Ukiah, 95

