NCS playoffs: Analy boys volleyball wins opener; lacrosse teams advance to 2nd round

Boys volleyball

The Analy boys volleyball team opened the North Coast Section playoffs Tuesday with a gritty 3-1 win over No. 10 seed Encinal, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22.

The seventh-seeded Tigers (19-5), fresh off winning the first pennant in North Bay League history, will face No. 2 seed Moreau Catholic (22-7) on the road in the second round at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Leading the way against Encinal were Magnus Niedamier (24 digs, 12 kills, solo block), Timur Wohl (23 assists, 11 digs, five kills, two aces), Alakai Cole (13 kills, 15 digs, ace), Newen Tapia (18 assists, nine digs), Bryce Williams (six kills, block) and Traver Huggins (five kills, ace).

In other local boys volleyball playoffs results, Cardinal Newman’s season came to an end in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs in a five-set marathon at Archie Williams, 18-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 13-15.

The No. 11 seed Cardinals wrap the year at 14-10 overall.

In the Division 2 playoffs, both No. 16 seed Windsor and No. 12 seed American Canyon fell in straight sets in their openers.

The Jaguars, who end the year 14-13, lost to No. 1 seed Northgate 25-20, 25-9, 25-12, while the Wolves (14-14) fell to No. 5 seed Mission San Jose 25-23, 25-19, 25-22.

Boys lacrosse

Two local teams advanced to the second round of the NCS playoffs later this week.

Casa Grande (11-6), the No. 8 seed in Division 1, picked up an 8-6 win over No. 9 Foothill in the first round Tuesday, while Justin-Siena (15-4), the No. 1 seed in Division 2, was idle Tuesday due to a first-round bye.

The Braves will face No. 9 Terra Linda (8-6) in the second round Thursday, while the Gauchos will take on No. 1 seed Marin Catholic (15-5).

In other first-round results, Division 2 saw No. 7 seed Cardinal Newman fall 14-4 to No. 10 seed Novato and No. 14 seed Sonoma Academy drop its opener 14-1 to No. 3 seed Northgate. The Cardinals finish the year 14-4 while the Coyotes end at 8-6.

No score was reported for the Division 1 opener between No. 13 Rancho Cotate and No. 4 Miramonte, but Miramonte has advanced to the second round based on the official bracket on MaxPreps.

Girls lacrosse

Justin-Siena was the lone local team out of the five that made the postseason to make it out of the first round of the NCS playoffs Tuesday.

The Braves (14-6), the No. 6 seed in Division 2, won their opener 21-10 over No. 10 Archie Williams and will face No. 3 seed Miramonte (9-8) in the second round Thursday.

Other first-round results were as follows:

Division 1

No. 3 Marin Catholic 19, No. 14 Rancho Cotate 0

Division 2

No. 8 University 16, No. 9 Sonoma Valley 2

No. 4 Acalanes 20, No. 13 Petaluma 5

No. 2 Campolindo 16, No. 15 Casa Grande 6

