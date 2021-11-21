NCS cross country: Montgomery freshman wins girls title; Maria Carrillo boys, girls teams take 3rd

Two Sonoma County teams and a handful of local standouts turned in some strong performances at the North Coast Section cross country championships at Hayward High School on Saturday to punch their tickets to the CIF state meet next weekend.

While the Maria Carrillo boys were unable to repeat their 2019 section championship performance, the Pumas will still be racing at Woodward Park in Fresno next Saturday. They finished third in the team competition, one point behind runner-up Newark Memorial and 18 behind rival and champion Campolindo, which has now won six of the last eight Division 3 boys section titles. Maria Carrillo won the other two, in 2019 and 2017.

The Maria Carrillo girls also finished third in the Division 3 team competition, meaning they’ll also advance to state. The Pumas were paced by senior Ashley Busienei, who finished sixth with a time of 18:23.1 The boys got a pair of top-10 finishers in seniors Jacob Donohue, who finished second in 15:19, and Noe Vieyra, who got 10th in 15:42.

“I was happy with the results,” Donohue said. “Our team has definitely been a work in progress and there have been things we’ve been working on. Some of those things have been fixed and we runners are popping up and doing the work we need them to do, which is really exciting.”

One such runner was senior Adam McCorquodale, who finished 12th in 15:47. Maria Carrillo head coach Greg Fogg called him “the most impactful guy we had today” and said that he passed several runners from Newark Memorial and Campolindo during the race.

“What he did today would make any coach proud,” Fogg added.

Donohue said he and Vieyra ran together with the lead pack over a mile before Tamalpais’s Caden Carney, who won the race in 15:01, began to separate. Donohue then began to do the same and said he stayed about five seconds back of Carney until he pulled away down the stretch.

“Individually, I thought it was a good race,” said Donohue, whose time was fifth overall in the boys’ field of 665 runners. “The course was a little sloppy today. It wasn’t as muddy as Spring Lake was last week, but it definitely still was muddy, which I think affected it a little bit. With that, it wasn’t really looking at a time goal, more of a place. Goal was to put myself in contention to win it and try and stay in that top three.”

Outside of Maria Carrillo, several other locals extended their seasons. Most notable was Montgomery freshman Hanne Thomsen, who added to her growing collection of impressive results with a first-place finish in the Division 3 race. She crossed the finish line in 17:18.5, nearly 24 seconds better than the second-place finisher. Her time was also the third-best in the entire girls’ field of 541 runners.

She’s one of three Vikings who will be racing at state. Joining her will be classmate Seelah Kittelstrom, who finished 13th overall in the girls’ Division 3 race in 18:50.3 and clinched the fifth and final individual qualifying spot. Junior Jude DeVries will also make the trip to Fresno, finishing seventh overall in the boys’ Division 3 race in 15:35.

Santa Rosa senior Olivia House also sealed an individual qualifier spot as she finished 10th overall (18:39) in the Division 3 girls’ race.

In the Division 5 boys’ team competition, Sonoma Academy came up three points short of securing a trip to the state meet. The Coyotes, who needed to finish in the top five to advance, ended up in sixth behind St. Joseph Notre Dame.

Still, a pair of Sonoma Academy boys did enough in the individual race to qualify for state. Junior Tiernan Colby finished second overall in 15:53.5 while sophomore Athena Ryan came in 11th at 16:28.7. Making the trip south with them next week will be Sonoma Academy senior Lucy Gott, who finished fifth in the girls’ race with a time of 18:39.8.

Gott finished a few places behind Clear Lake sophomore Hannah Garrity, who placed second in 18:19.2. She’ll be racing at Fresno next week as well.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.