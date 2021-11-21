Subscribe

NCS football: Rancho Cotate upset in semifinals

November 20, 2021, 10:52PM

NCS SEMIFINALS

Friday’s games

Division 3

No. 1 Windsor 33, No. 4 El Cerrito 32

Division 4

No. 2 Cardinal Newman 44, No. 3 Tennyson 22

Division 7

No. 2 St. Helena 45, No. 3 Cloverdale 13

8-person

No. 2 Stuart Hall 12, No. 3 Upper Lake 0

Saturday’s games

Division 2

No. 3 Foothill 35, No. 2 Rancho Cotate, 7

Division 6

No. 1 Salesian 42, No. 4 Middletown 21

Division 7

No. 1 St. Vincent 25, No. 4 Clear Lake 20

8-person

No. 1 Branson 68, No. 4 Calistoga 37

Rancho Cotate, which stunned rivals like Cardinal Newman and Windsor en route to a league title this season, ran into the buzzsaw defense of Foothill in the North Coast Section playoff semifinals on Saturday night in a 35-7 loss.

Rancho, the No. 2 seed in Division 2, fell into a 21-0 hole by the third quarter against the visiting No. 3 Falcons. The normally potent Cougars offense couldn’t get going against the Pleasanton squad.

“It was a really strong, powerful group,” Rancho coach Gehrig Hotaling said of Foothill. “We had trouble corraling them all night.”

Rancho managed to score in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons added two more touchdowns of their own in the final frame.

“I tip my hat to Foothill,” Hotaling said. “They’re a pretty amazing ballclub and we had a tough time handling them.”

The Cougars end the season with a 10-2 record, champions of the North Bay League Oak division.

Of his players, Hotaling said, “They’re Rancho Cougars for life, they’re champions and nobody’s going to take that away.”

