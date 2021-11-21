NCS football: Rancho Cotate upset in semifinals

Rancho Cotate, which stunned rivals like Cardinal Newman and Windsor en route to a league title this season, ran into the buzzsaw defense of Foothill in the North Coast Section playoff semifinals on Saturday night in a 35-7 loss.

Rancho, the No. 2 seed in Division 2, fell into a 21-0 hole by the third quarter against the visiting No. 3 Falcons. The normally potent Cougars offense couldn’t get going against the Pleasanton squad.

“It was a really strong, powerful group,” Rancho coach Gehrig Hotaling said of Foothill. “We had trouble corraling them all night.”

Rancho managed to score in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons added two more touchdowns of their own in the final frame.

“I tip my hat to Foothill,” Hotaling said. “They’re a pretty amazing ballclub and we had a tough time handling them.”

Kenny Olson with a pick to end the half.



Score: Foothill 14, Rancho Cotate 0.



Foothill outgained Rancho 195-55 in the first half | @KennyOlson16 @FOOTHILLFOOTBA1 @fhsfalconath @ghaubner @millard_johnny pic.twitter.com/InWYFVLv5i — West Coast Preps (@westcoastpreps_) November 21, 2021

The Cougars end the season with a 10-2 record, champions of the North Bay League Oak division.

Of his players, Hotaling said, “They’re Rancho Cougars for life, they’re champions and nobody’s going to take that away.”