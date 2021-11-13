NCS football roundup: Windsor rallies to avoid opening upset

In the first postseason game in the coach Paul Cronin era at Windsor, things started out tenuously for the top-seeded Jaguars, who found themselves trailing 14-0 in the first quarter in their North Coast Section Division 3 playoff opener at No. 8 Northgate of Walnut Creek.

However, the Jaguars (9-1) rallied after the two-touchdown deficit and went on to score five touchdowns while only giving up a field goal in the final three quarters to win 35-17.

“We don’t have a kid on our team that has won a playoff game, ever,” Cronin said. “It’s a playoff game and they got a little bit tight. It is easy to fold down 14-0, but the kids didn’t flinch.”

Windsor will host a second-round game next week against El Cerrito. For a while, it didn’t appear that there would be a second playoff game, but then the switch went on for the Jaguars in the second quarter.

“Our kids buckled down and went on a 35-3 run and played their tails off,” Cronin said. “It was really good to see how the kids responded to adversity.”

Linebacker Kayden Holman anchored the Windsor defense with over 10 tackles.

“Kayden was unbelievable. He was all over the field,” Cronin said.

Defensive linemen Joey Skinner and Dominic Roderick pressured the Northgate (8-3) quarterback throughout the night.

Offensively, Windsor was led by quarterback Chase Vehmeyer, who passed for 350 yards and tossed a 98-yard score to receiver Hayden Anderson and a 50-yard scoring strike to Makhi Johnson. Windsor running back Damian Escarcega rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries and had scores of 3 and 30 yards.

Cardinal Newman 56, Newark Memorial 6

The host No. 2 Cardinals (7-3) steamrolled the No. 7 Cougars (5-6) by taking a 42-6 halftime lead and shutting out Newark Memorial in the second half in a Division 4 game.

“We started fast. I was impressed with how our defense played,” Cardinal Newman coach Richard Sanchez said. “We didn’t miss many tackles, especially in their backfield.”

Running back Santino Acevedo scored on runs of 1 and 56 yards for Cardinal Newman. He also had a 27-yard interception return of 27 yards for a score while playing linebacker.

The Cardinals had 309 yards of offense compared to 137 yards for the Cougars. The home crowd helped spur on Cardinal Newman, who will also be at home next week.

“Obviously, we are comfortable playing at home,” Sanchez said. “Home-field advantage is very important for us.”

Cardinal Newman quarterback Lucas Knechtle was 6-of-8 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals lost linebacker/tight end Ryan Wall to a knee injury. Wall will miss the remainder of the playoffs.

Sanchez said the key to next week’s game against No. 3 Tennyson is the Cardinals’ defensive pass coverage and blitz package.

“We blitz to stop the run, not to get to the quarterback,” Sanchez said. “We need to focus on our underneath coverage on our zone package. We have to get better at that.”

Los Lomas 49, Montgomery 10

In a Division 3 contest, the No. 7 Vikings (7-3) were completely outmatched by the host No. 2 Knights (Walnut Creek) and Montgomery’s season ended on a down note.

Los Lomas (8-3) scored 21 points in the first quarter, followed by another 21 points in the second quarter for the knockout punch. Montgomery trailed 42-3 at halftime and scored its lone touchdown in the third quarter, long after the game had been decided.