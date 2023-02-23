NCS playoff roundup: Cardinal Newman boys, girls fall in basketball semifinals

The Cardinal Newman and San Ramon Valley girls basketball teams were locked in a tight battle for most of three quarters before the host Wolves pulled away heading into the fourth quarter for a 49-41 win in the North Coast Section Open Division playoffs Wednesday night.

The second-seeded Wolves (26-3) trailed by six to the third-seeded Cardinals (23-7) midway through the third before rattling off a 14-1 run to take the lead for good. The teams were tied at 24 at the half.

“I thought we defended well enough to win the game; we just hit a wall offensively in the 3rd quarter,” Cardinal Newman head coach Monica Mertle said.

Janelle Peña and Abbie Mullins each scored 11 points, while Kate Schat added nine to lead the Cardinals.

Newman will wrap up the NCS Open Division playoffs Friday in the third-place game against No. 4 seed Carondelet, which lost 59-57 to top-seeded Salesian in the semifinals. Win or lose Friday’s game, the Cardinals will advance to the NorCal playoffs, having earned an automatic bid as an Open Division team.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to play Carondelet on our home court on Friday,” Mertle said. “This will be an important game for NorCal seeding.”

After one of their best playoff runs in recent memory, Casa Grande — the other local girls team still alive in the semifinals — saw its season come to a close at top seed Bishop O’Dowd 61-19 on Wednesday night.

The Dragons (18-8) leapt out to a 21-7 lead after one and extended it to 33-12 by halftime to win going away.

Casa Grande ends the season at 20-11 overall, its second consecutive 20-win season, and as co-champs of the Vine Valley Athletic League and champions of the VVAL tournament.

“No one really had us being co-champions or doing the things that we did this year, especially with only two seniors coming back,” said head coach Scott Himes. “We’re young, and we obviously want to celebrate this season, but looking ahead we have some pretty good young talent coming up next year. So, we’re excited.”

Boys basketball

Cardinal Newman nearly completed a comeback for the ages down the stretch in its NCS Division 2 semifinal game, but top-seeded Campolindo held on for a 68-61 win to advance to the championship game and end the Cardinals’ season.

The fifth-seeded Cardinals (27-4) fell behind by double digits early after a sluggish first quarter but furiously fought back late in the fourth to make things interesting.

The Cardinals couldn’t get closer than nine points until consecutive and-ones from guard Sam Cline, who led all scorers with 28 points, in the game’s closing minutes cut the deficit to six. On the heels of Cline’s second and-one, Campolindo (22-7) turned the ball over on a five-second violation. Drew Krilich, who finished with 14 points, was then fouled and hit both free throws to make it 61-57 with just over a minute left.

After Campolindo took a 62-57 lead on split free throws, Cline converted a tough layup to make it 62-59 with 25 seconds left, but that would be the closest the Cardinals would get as the Cougars hit their free throws to close things out.

“Our leadership and our character and our level of care have been off the charts, second to none this year,” Cardinal Newman head coach Travis Taylor said. “Gavin (Vogensen) and Sam and Drew, they’re playing for their careers and they played super hard and super well down the stretch. I think it was simple as that.”

Vogensen added 12 points in the final game of his high school career.

The Cardinals trailed 32-17 at halftime after a 16-4 first quarter.

“We were proud of the fight we had,” Taylor said.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.