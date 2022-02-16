NCS playoff roundup: Maria Carrillo, West County girls among basketball winners

The Maria Carrillo girls basketball team tipped off the North Coast Section Division III playoffs on Tuesday with a 53-35 win over visiting Encinal to advance to the second round.

Leyna Gorauskas scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the No. 5 Pumas (21-4), who will play at No. 4 San Marin (22-5) in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Also contributing for the Pumas were Ally Strunk (11 points) Oli Parlato (Nine points, seven steals) and Ivy Dutcher (nine points).

Elsewhere in Division III, No. 11 Piner’s season came to an end as it fell 63-35 to No. 6 Alhambra. Despite the loss, Piner star Sarah Tait etched her name into the history books as she became the school’s all-time leading scorer. She scored 22 points, finishing her prep career with 1,670, to move past Luke Devenny’s mark of 1,651.

Also in Division III, No. 2 West County turned away No. 15 Hercules 67-37. Lucca Lowenberg scored 29 points and Ellie Roan added 20 points.

West County (22-4) will host either No. 7 Eureka or No. 10 Archie Williams on Friday.

Boys basketball

Top-seeded Cloverdale routed No. 16 Upper Lake 87-62 and will face a local coaching legend in the second round of the Division V playoffs on Friday.

Dylan Muller led the offensive onslaught on Tuesday with a game-high 30 points. Gabe Wlodarzck added 17, Joe Faso 15 and Caden Axell 12 for the Eagles (24-1), who will host No. 8 St. Vincent in the quarterfinals.

The Mustangs (15-10) advanced with a 49-42 win over Technology on Tuesday, giving head coach Tom Bonfigli career win No. 833. That moves him into sole possession of the No. 7 spot in state history, according to Cal-Hi Sports records.

It was the first playoff win since 2011 for St. Vincent as Jake DeCarli led the way with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Dante Antonini added 14 points and Killian Collins chipped in nine points

Matt Henry scored 11 points to lead the Titans, who finish the season at 11-8.

In the Division III bracket, No. 7 West County held off No. 10 Albany 53-45 to advance to the quarterfinals. Gavin Reid scored 23 points, Calum Rutherford had 11 and Saben Attebery scored 10 to pace West County (17-9), which will play at No. 2 Branson (22-5) on Friday.

No. 8 Sonoma Valley also advanced in Division III with a 55-47 win over No. 9 Alhambra. The Dragons (16-11) will hit the road to face No. 1 St. Patrick-St. Vincent (20-1) in the second round.

No. 6 Piner, the highest-seeded local team in Division III, was upset 48-44 by No. 11 Encinal in the first round. Ladainian Kuok had 12 points and Dave Baraka 10 for the Prospectors, who end the season at 17-9 overall.

Rounding out the division, No. 13 Rancho Cotate was doubled up 76-38 by No. 4 Archie Williams to bring its season to a close. Andrew Pengel finished his sensational senior season with a team-high 13 points while Malik Roby added 11 points. On the season, Pengel averaged 28 points per game, a county best, as the Cougars went 13-14 overall.

Girls soccer

In Division II, No. 2 Windsor coasted to a 14-0 win over No. 15 Hayward in the first round on Tuesday.

Jadyn Holdenried scored four goals and JV call-up Karli Sikes added three, while Elsa Nolan and Genevieve Stewart each had two. Emma Corcoran, Mandy Kaufman and Mandi Donovan also scored for the Jaguars (13-1-2), who will host No. 7 Bishop O’Dowd (8-7-2) in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Casa Grande, the No. 5 seed in Division II, also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over No. 12 Dougherty Valley. Mallory Jones scored off a Katie Hancock assist and Dougherty Valley had an own goal for the other score.

The Gauchos (12-1-4) will face No. 4 Las Lomas (12-1-2) on Friday.

Boys soccer

No. 7 Maria Carrillo came away with a 2-1 win over No. 10 Antioch to move on to the second round of the Division II playoffs. Alex Dipman and Wesley Allen scored for the Pumas, with Landon Ruggles and Omar Lopez recording assists. The Pumas (13-4-2) will play at No. 2 Bishop O’Dowd (15-2-5) on Friday.

