NCS playoff roundup: Maria Carrillo girls edge Windsor on penalty kicks

Windsor and Maria Carrillo faced off for the third time this season Tuesday, this time in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 2 girls soccer championships. Windsor won their first meeting, and the two teams tied in the second.

The third meeting didn’t disappoint, with third-seeded Carrillo winning via penalty kicks over the No. 2 Jaguars to advance to the championship game.

On a cold, windy night up in Windsor, both teams started fast from the jump. Each created chances but were unable to break through in the regular period. That would be the case for double overtime as well.

So, the right to host the championship game would be decided by penalty kicks. Brynn Korpela saved the first penalty for the Pumas, then Madeline Graham, Sydney Ngo and Emma Popoff all converted from the spot to give Carrillo a 3-0 penalty kick victory.

It will be an all-Sonoma County final on Friday at 7 p.m., as Carrillo will host No. 4 Casa Grande, which was 3-0 winners over ninth-seeded Las Lomas.

In Division 3, top-seeded Cardinal Newman fell to No. 4 Marin Academy in the semifinals. The Wildcats took an early lead in the 10th minute and got another goal in the 42nd minute. The Cardinals would get one back but couldn’t score another as Marin Academy hung on.

Despite the loss, Newman will likely continue its season in the NorCal playoffs next week as an at-large bid.

Boys soccer

No. 4 Ukiah fell in the Division 3 semifinals to top seed Marin Academy, 5-0. The Wildcats end their season as the NBL-Redwood champion with an unbeaten league record of 5-0-3. Ukiah’s overall record is 15-3-6.

Boys basketball

In a rematch of last year’s NCS semifinals, No. 4 Cloverdale once again came up short to No. 1 Urban in Division 5 semifinals Tuesday, falling 55-46.

Josh Lemley led the Eagles (26-3) with 15 points while Tatum Kurpinsky added 13.

Despite the loss, Cloverdale’s season will likely continue in the NorCal playoffs next week as an at-large bid.

