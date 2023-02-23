NCS soccer: Healdsburg boys come up short in semifinals

The fifth-seeded Healdsburg boys soccer team fell to No. 8 Piedmont 1-0 in Wednesday night’s North Coast Section Division 4 semifinal.

On a cold night on the Greyhounds’ home field, neither team could break through in the first 20 minutes. It wasn’t until the opening half was almost over that Piedmont — which was coming off an upset of top-seeded Cardinal Newman — found the net in the 37th minute. A corner kick found a wide-open man on the back post, and the Highlanders had the advantage.

“I thought we were tentative — not willing to take chances — and giving too much respect in the first half,” Healdsburg head coach Herbert Lemus said. “We were not playing the game we normally play, and when you give up a goal to a team like this it’s hard to come back.”

The Greyhounds put their nerves behind them in the second half and started to create chances. In the 45th minute, a shot from right outside the box had a clear path on goal, but went just wide.

Another chance for the hosts came in the 62nd minute. A free kick from the right side of the field was whipped in, falling to the feet of a Greyhound, but was hit straight at the keeper. Even when it appeared Healdsburg scored, an offsides call canceled it out.

Healdsburg’s best chance, however, was in the final seconds of the game, as Piedmont kept trying to clear a loose ball on the outside of its box. Ultimately, it fell into the box and at the feet of Healdsburg’s Ricardo Gomes, who had an open shot.

Gomes took it and shot straight at the keeper, but Piedmont held on for the win.

“That last play, that last play,” Lemus said. “It happens so fast, but you have to pull the trigger at that point. But if he placed it a little more to the side, at close range, he could have scored.”

The loss ends Healdsburg’s season with a 9-6-3 overall mark. The Greyhounds also finished fourth in the North Bay League Redwood division with a mark of 2-4-2. For a team that was 2-8-1 overall last season, that is quite the improvement.

