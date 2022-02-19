NCS soccer playoffs: Casa Grande girls ousted in 2nd round

WALNUT CREEK — Sometimes, you just get beat.

That was the case for the Casa Grande High School girls soccer team on Friday night in the East Bay, as the Gauchos couldn’t get past Las Lomas in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs — falling to the Knights in a 3-1 loss.

Casa Grande (12-2-4) carried a 14-game unbeaten streak into their playoff game against Las Lomas (12-2-2), but it was clear just minutes into the contest that the Knights had a size and speed edge.

“They’re very good and they caught us a little bit not prepared for it,” Casa Grande coach Vinnie Cortezzo said.

Las Lomas pushed toward the net multiple times in the first 10 minutes. Gauchos goalie Abby Harvey, who played the first half, made at least three saves before the Knights got a shot past her.

The Knights’ first goal came on an impressive line-drive strike from Zoe Foster from an estimated 20-30 yards out that went just over Harvey’s head about 10 minutes into the contest.

“The first goal that Abby gives up, there’s nothing she can do about it,” Cortezzo said. “It’s a great goal.”

Seventeen minutes after that, Las Lomas set up for a corner kick and Kyleigh Sekulich corralled the ball with a header into the net to put the Knights up 2-0.

Las Lomas added to their lead just two minutes into the second half to make it 3-0, giving them a somewhat comfortable advantage, but the Gauchos weren’t ready to give up. After finally adjusting to the Knights’ somewhat physical play, Casa was able to find a path or two toward the net.

Moments after some fireworks were set off by an unknown party in an area off campus near the south goal, Mallory Jones was able to find the net for the Gauchos at the 60th minute.

Jones was startled by the fireworks at first, though it didn’t stop her from scoring.

“So I just took a touch past the defender, and I saw the goalie to the right side, so I just buried it in the left corner,” Jones said.

The Gauchos were able to get the most pressure on the Knights’ net in the second half, but Las Lomas was often able to clear the ball away from the goal.

“Unfortunately, our league, we don’t see a lot of teams like this,” Cortezzo said. “All of a sudden, you get into the playoffs and it’s a little more physical and so I think it took us some time to kind of adjust to that.

“Super proud of our spirit. After going down three, I think a lot of teams would sort of hang it up and lose by four or five. Instead, they kept battling.”

Cortezzo will lose seven seniors, four of whom are starters, but said he’s not concerned about it.

“We got a very strong group on JV as well,” he said, also noting that the varsity team has two freshmen on the roster. “We’ll be good. We’re pretty balanced. We’ll rebuild.”

Las Lomas will play Redwood High of Larkspur in the Division 2 semifinals next week.