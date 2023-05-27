NCS softball: Cardinal Newman blanks Del Norte to capture title

The Cardinal Newman softball team is one of the youngest in the area.

With nine freshmen and a handful of sophomores and upperclassmen, many expected the Cardinals to experience some growing pains this season.

“It’s been a process,” Cardinal Newman head coach Bill Vreeland said. “There’s been times where we haven’t been real good, but we hope we’re peaking at the right time. We’re fortunate to have a deep enough team where it’s not only the same player, and that helps.”

Well, with a third-place league finish and the top seed in the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs, those growing pains are sure doing just fine.

Howard strikes out the final batter and that’ll do it! Newman are NCS champions! 3-0 final score #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/kjHTTdR2Rr — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 27, 2023

The Cardinals can now call themselves NCS champions, beating No. 2 Del Norte 3-0 on Friday to capture the division title.

It was the Cardinals’ day at Santa Rosa Junior College, as they rode a near-perfect performance in the circle from sophomore Callie Howard to win the NCS pennant.

“Overall, we just tried to stay calm, like altogether as a team and just work together,” Howard said.

With no score in the first three innings, Newman first broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Ava Walters crushed a double to right field, which scored Izzy Kunimune. Walters then scored on a single by Nicole DiMarco to make it a two-run ballgame.

Bottom 4 | Newman gets on the board! Ava Walters CRUSHES a double to right field, and scores Izzy Kunimune. 1-0 Cardinals, one out and a runner on third #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/gNYmN1F0tR — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 27, 2023

In the fifth, Newman added another. With the bases loaded and one out, Walters hit a high chopper that tipped the glove of the pitcher. That stopped every fielder in her tracks and allowed Howard to score from third.

And on the mound, Howard was dealing.

She struck out 12 batters on the day, as Del Norte’s hitters couldn’t catch up with her fastball. She also only allowed two hits on the day: a double in the top of the seventh and a single in the top of the fourth.

“I go out there with a lot of adrenaline, so it’s really nice to have a good first inning because it gets a lot of pressure off the team’s shoulders,” Howard said of her pregame jitters.

It was Howard’s third shutout of the year, and the seventh game in which she had double-digit strikeouts.

@CIHoward25 was unstoppable, throwing a complete game shutout while allowing only two hits…oh and she struck out 12. Did i say she’s only a sophomore? pic.twitter.com/O9txgmTAbt — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 27, 2023

The Cardinals will now turn their attention to the Northern California playoffs next week. Those brackets will be released Sunday.

